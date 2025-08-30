Jarange's Maratha quota protest brings Mumbai to a standstill; essential services hit

Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange stormed into Mumbai with thousands of supporters, bringing large parts of the country’s financial capital to a near standstill for the second consecutive day on Saturday (August 30).

Jarange, who continued his indefinite hunger strike at Mumbai’s historic Azad Maidan for the second day, declared that he would not relent until the Maratha community’s demands were met.

He is demanding recognition of all Marathas as Kunbis under the OBC category, making them eligible for reservations in education and jobs.

Sea of orange

As supporters poured into the city, many took shelter at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) to escape the downpour while awaiting Jarange’s fast.

The station concourse, platforms, ticket counters and even the entrance to the Central Railway headquarters turned into a sea of orange, with activists donning caps and scarves inscribed with “Mi Pan Jarange” (I am Jarange).

The station’s facilities, including air-conditioned toilets, were overwhelmed as protestors freshened up after long journeys from across Maharashtra before heading to Azad Maidan.

Transport services disrupted

Local train services on both the Main and Harbour lines turned chaotic, with activists even crowding into ladies’ compartments and chanting slogans. Unsure of their destination, some staged sit-ins at CSMT and on the Harbour Line.

By Friday (August 29) afternoon, Central Railway issued an advisory urging citizens to avoid CSMT unless necessary. But commuters were already stranded due to the unprecedented surge.

Mumbai police created a “green corridor” from Vashi toll naka to Azad Maidan to ease the protestors’ passage, yet traffic snarls persisted across south Mumbai.

The Eastern Freeway, shut since Thursday night, became a massive parking lot for buses and vehicles that ferried supporters.

Arterial roads including Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Road, P D’Mello Road, Maharshi Karve Marg, Marine Drive and Kalbadevi Road were choked, while Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) buses had to reroute at the last minute.

Rain adds to chaos

Mumbai has been witnessing continuous rainfall since Friday morning, due to which protestors have been facing many difficulties. As puddles formed at the Azad Maidan due to overnight showers, agitators gathered at the junction outside the CSMT, bringing traffic to a standstill.

Many of them have complained of food scarcity, alleging that the government had shut down shops around the protest site. They also claimed that the ground lacked adequate facilities to ensure their safety and hygiene.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had on Friday claimed that it had made the necessary arrangements for draining water and set up toilets. It also stated that gravel had been spread to level the paths on muddy access routes.

Protestors, however, accused the civic body of failing to provide water and washrooms, and Jarange alleged that the administration, under political influence, deliberately cut off food and water supplies.

Leaves of police personnel cancelled

With Ganesh festival celebrations coinciding with the agitation, Mumbai police cancelled all leaves of all its personnel and deployed over 2,000 personnel to maintain order. Crowds continued to swell at CSMT and Azad Maidan through Friday and Saturday.

Leaves of all police personnel have been cancelled and they have been asked to join duty at the earliest to maintain the law and order situation in the city, an official said.

Meanwhile, Jarange reiterated that the Maratha movement was apolitical and solely about securing reservation. He warned that he would stop taking water within two days if the government delayed action.

"If you take time to make a decision (on the announcement of reservation), more and more Marathas will come to Mumbai," he warned, adding that the community was not seeking to reduce the OBC quota but only demanding its rightful share under the Kunbi category.

“This is our final fight,” Jarange declared.

(With agency inputs)