Manoj Jarange begins indefinite hunger strike over Maratha quota in Mumbai

Manoj Jarange, the Maratha quota movement leader, has started an indefinite hunger strike at the Azad Maidan in south Mumbai on Friday (August 29). Jarange, in a fiery address to his supporters, vowed not to leave the venue till all the demands of the Marathi communities are met.

He has been demanding a 10 per cent quota for Marathas under the Other Backwards Classes (OBC) category. He wants all Marathas to be recognised as Kunbis, an agrarian caste included in the OBC category, which will make them eligible for reservation in government jobs and education.

Jarange, 43, was greeted with a rousing welcome after he reached the venue around 9.45 am.

‘Won’t go back till demands are met’

“I will not go back until our demands are met. Even if I am shot dead, I will not retreat,” said Jarange in his address to his supporters.

Alleging that it was because of the lack of cooperation from the government, the Marathi community were compelled to gather in Mumbai, Jarange said that, unfortunately, the state government has given them permission to organise the protest only for one day, adding that he was hopeful that it would be extended.

“We decided to come to Mumbai, and we have come. We hope the government and the court will allow our protest. We will submit another application,” he said as quoted by PTI.

Warns CM Devendra Fadnavis

Warning Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis not to provoke the Marathi community, Jarange said that even if he got shot dead, he and his supporters will not move till their demands are met.

“We want the government to grant us reservation and accept all our demands. I want to caution the chief minister against inviting the wrath of the Marathas. You can shoot me or put me in jail. I will rot in jail but will not move till our demands are met,” he said.

‘Cooperate with police’

Jarange urged his supporters to cooperate with the police and to ensure that the protest does not cause any trouble to Mumbaikars. He urged his supporters to park their vehicles at designated places, adding that they should clear the streets in two hours.

“Now that the government has allowed the protest, we must cooperate with the police and ensure that we do nothing that tarnishes the community’s image,” he said.

Jarange said that his supporters would protest peacefully and not disrupt the ongoing Ganesh festival in Mumbai.

Started march from Antarwali Sarati village

Accompanied by hundreds of vehicles, Jarange, who began his march from his village Antarwali Sarati in Jalna district on Wednesday, was welcomed at Vashi by supporters as he entered Mumbai early in the morning. He then proceeded to the Azad Maidan.

The Jalna police permitted Jarange and his supporters to proceed with their march after imposing 40 conditions, directing them to avoid any law-and-order situations, not to cause disruptions to the movement of vehicles and to desist from raising “objectionable” slogans.

Police said that the area near the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) witnessed massive traffic congestion in the morning after Maratha quota protesters spilled onto the roads. The Mumbai police have allowed Jarange to stage peaceful protests at Azad Maidan on Friday between 9 am to 6 pm. At 6 pm, all protesters will have to leave the site, officials said.

Police also stipulated that only five vehicles of protesters can head to Azad Maidan and the number of protesters there should not cross 5,000.

Heavy security arrangement

Over 1,500 Mumbai police personnel have been deployed at Azad Maidan to maintain law and order ahead of Jarange's agitation, officials said.

Security has also been beefed up at the CSMT, where quota agitation supporters have arrived from Maharashtra's hinterlands, the railway police said.

However, office-goers faced inconvenience on Friday morning as thousands of Maratha protesters headed to the Azad Maidan in south Mumbai to join the protest launched by Jarange.

Traffic drastically slowed down in the city’s southern and eastern parts, especially on roads leading towards Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus.

Several buses were stuck in jams for a long time around CSMT during the morning rush hours.

(With agency inputs)