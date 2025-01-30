Jarange ends fast, claims govt ready to accept several of his demands

Jalna, Jan 30 (PTI) Maratha activist Manoj Jarange on Thursday ended his indefinite fast after five days of protest, claiming that government representatives assured him that several of his demands would be accepted.

Members of the Maratha community would march to Mumbai if the demands were not fulfilled, he warned.

The activist, who has been demanding reservation for the community in government jobs and education, broke his hunger strike at Antarwali Sarati village in Maharashtra’s Jalna district in the presence of BJP MLA Suresh Dhas and District Collector Dr Shrikrishna Panchal.

Jarange told reporters that the government representatives promised him that several of his demands, including the reactivation of the Shinde Committee, would be fulfilled.

“The government has assured that all cases against Maratha protesters would be withdrawn, while separate sections would be set up for issuing ‘Kunbi’ certificates for the community members,” he said.

The Economically Backward Section provisions for Marathas would also be implemented, while compensation would be released for those community members who lost their lives during the quota agitation, he said.

However, Jarange said, the government has sought more time to implement the draft notification that recognises Kunbis as ‘sage soyare’ (blood relatives) of Maratha community members for granting reservation to the latter under the OBC (Other Backward Class) category.

The Shinde Committee was formed on September 7, 2023, to determine the methodology for issuing OBC certificates to Marathas and to gather proof establishing their members as part of the Kunbi community.

Hundreds of Maratha protesters fasting alongside Jarange also ended their hunger. During their five-day protest, several of them had to be hospitalised after their health deteriorated.

Jarange himself received intravenous fluids on Wednesday following a request from MLA Dhas.

Calling his battle far from over, Jarange told his supporters, “I have only suspended my fast, not our struggle. We will march to Mumbai if our demands are not fulfilled. Mumbai will then come to a standstill. However, we will ensure that no harm comes to the city,” he stated.

He urged Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to fulfil the promises made to the Maratha community. “Don’t deceive Marathas, else, we’ll head to Mumbai,” he said.

This is his seventh indefinite fast since September 1, 2023, when police lathi-charged protesters at Antarwali Sarati.

In February 2024, the Maharashtra legislature unanimously passed a bill providing 10 per cent reservation for the Marathas in education and government jobs under a separate category. PTI

