Man held for flight attendant’s murder found hanging

A 40-year-old man who was arrested for allegedly killing a flight attendant was found hanging in police custody in Mumbai on Friday (September 8).



Vikram Athwal was found hanging using a pair of pants as a noose inside the toilet of the Andheri police station, a police officer said, who called it a suspected case of suicide.

Rupal Ogrey, 24, was found dead with her throat slit on Sunday night in a rented flat in Marol area of Andheri.

A resident of Chhattisgarh, she moved to Mumbai in April this year for training with a leading private airline.

Athwal, who did housekeeping work in the residential society where the victim lived, was arrested on Monday on the charge of killing her. A court remanded him in police custody till September 8.

The police recovered a knife allegedly used by him to kill Ogrey.

Frequent rows

Athwal and Ogrey apparently used to argue over petty issues, the police said.

According to police investigation, Athwal entered Ogrey's flat on the pretext of picking up garbage and cleaning the commode and then killed her.

(With agency inputs)

Suicide helpline numbers:

(Suicides can be prevented. For help please call Suicide Prevention Helplines: Neha Suicide Prevention Centre – 044-24640050; Aasara helpline for suicide prevention, emotional support & trauma help — +91-9820466726; Kiran, Mental health rehabilitation — 1800-599-0019, Disha 0471- 2552056, Maithri 0484 2540530, and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.)