Maharashtra govt will remain stable, says BJP ahead of ruling on Sena split

Maharashtra’s Shiv Sena-BJP government will remain stable, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis asserted on Tuesday, a day before the Speaker gives his verdict on disqualification petitions against Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and other Sena MLAs.



The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) said the alliance government was "legal" and hoped the Speaker Rahul Narwekar's ruling will give justice to them.

Narwekar will rule on the disqualification petitions against Shinde and several MLAs whose rebellion split the Shiv Sena in June 2022.



The Supreme Court had set the deadline for delivering the ruling on December 31. It was subsequently extended till January 10.

"The Speaker will take a proper and legal decision. Our side is strong. The government formed by us (BJP and Shiv Sena led by Shinde) is legally strong,” Fadnavis told the media in Nagpur.

“We expect that we will get justice from the Speaker... Our government was stable yesterday and it will remain stable tomorrow as well," he added.



Shinde and several MLAs rebelled against then Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, leading to a split in the Shiv Sena and collapse of the MVA government which included the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and the Congress.

Cross petitions were filed by the Shinde and Thackeray factions seeking action against each other under anti-defection law.