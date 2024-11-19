Maharashtra: Ex-minister Anil Deshmukh seriously hurt in attack; 4 held for murder bid

Police have registered a case against four unidentified persons on charges of attempt to murder after NCP (SP) leader and former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh was seriously injured in stone pelting at his car in Nagpur, officials said on Tuesday (November 19).

The incident took place at around 8 pm on Monday (November 18) and Deshmukh was later admitted to a private hospital in Nagpur.

The NCP (SP) has demanded a high-level probe into the incident which occurred on the last day of campaigning for the Maharashtra assembly elections scheduled on November 20.

Deshmukh was returning to Katol after attending a meeting in Narkhed village. Some unidentified persons threw stones at his car near Belphata on Jalalkheda Road near Katol in Nagpur district.

The former minister, who received injuries during the attack, was immediately rushed to the Katol Civil Hospital, police said.

He was later admitted to a private hospital in Nagpur.

Case filed against 4 persons

Nagpur Rural Superintendent of Police (SP) Harssh Poddar on Tuesday said they have taken serious cognisance of the incident and registered a case against four persons on charges of attempt to murder.

A forensics team has visited the incident spot to collect technical evidence, he said.

The deputy SP of Katol was investigating the case, he said, adding that senior police officials and the district collector have also visited the incident spot.

Poddar appealed to the people not to pay attention to any rumours.

NCP (SP) seeks high-level inquiry

Condemning the incident, NCP (SP) spokesperson Vedprakash Arya on Monday sought a high-level inquiry into it and police protection for Deshmukh's family.

"Some people attacked Anil Deshmukh's car in Belfata Bhishnur in Katol, wherein Deshmukh received serious head injury. His treatment started in Katol but due to the serious injury, he was shifted to Nagpur for treatment," Arya said in a statement.

He claimed that their political opponents were staring at a crushing defeat and, therefore, resorted to such a cowardly attack.

Anil Deshmukh's son Salil Deshmukh is contesting from the Katol assembly constituency on the NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) ticket against BJP's Charansingh Thakur.

Opposition leaders condemn attack

Leaders from opposition parties have condemned the attack on Deshmukh and have called for accountability and swift action against the perpetrators.

Priyanka Chaturvedi, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader posted on X, “The attack on former Maharashtra Home Minister Shri Anil Deshmukh is extremely worrisome and yet again a reminder of how goons have brazenly been functioning under this Mahajhoothi government. Wishing him a speedy recovery.”

AAP national convenor and former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal condemned the attack on X, “I strongly condemn the life-threatening assault on Anil Deshmukhji. Violence has no place in a democratic society.”

Congress leader Vikas Thakre expressed concern over the attack and emphasised the seriousness of the incident. He told PTI that Deshmukh is presently unable to speak. He questioned what such violence meant for ordinary citizens if a former minister could be targeted in this way.

Supriya Sule, Baramati MP, shared on X, “Sharing visuals of Deshmukh being taken in an ambulance. Extremely worried and anxious! Wishing @AnilDeshmukhNCP ji a speedy recovery!”

Raghav Chaddha, AAP’s Rajya Sabha MP, wrote on X, “The attack on former Home Minister Anil Deshmukh is shocking. Violence has absolutely no place in our politics or society. Urge authorities to take swift action against the perpetrators.”

(With inputs from agencies)