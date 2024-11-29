Maharashtra stalemate continues: 'Sulking' Eknath Shinde leaves for village

In a visible sign of displeasure over the formation of the new government, outgoing Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde left for his village on Friday (November 29) amid increasing signs that the BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis will replace him as the chief minister.

Shinde returned to Mumbai from New Delhi on Friday. He had declared late Thursday that the next meeting of the Mahayuti alliance on the government formation will be held in Mumbai on Friday.

But Shinde’s colleagues said that the Shiv Sena leader had left for his village in Satara district, signalling that there are still hiccups over the formation of the new government in Maharashtra.

Deputy CM or not?

Shinde had told the media that he would not be an obstacle in the government formation and abide by the decisions taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and home minister Amit Shah.

According to news reports, a section of the Shiv Sena wants Shinde to accept the role of a deputy chief minister but another segment is firmly opposed to the idea after having served as chief minister.

Sanjay Shirsat, an MLA and spokesperson for the Shiv Sena, told PTI: "He (Shinde) is unlikely to be a deputy chief minister. It does not befit a person who has already served as chief minister."

Bottlenecks

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led alliance recorded a landslide win in the Maharashtra Assembly elections, routing the Congress-led coalition.

"The government formation process will start after the BJP announces its legislature party leader," one Sena leader said. In New Delhi, Shinde called the discussions on government formation “good and positive”.

Sena sources said there are some bottlenecks in the upcoming arrangement that will involve the BJP, the biggest of the three parties, the Sena and Ajit Pawar’s Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

Demand for ministerial portfolios

But other sources say that while it has been agreed that Fadnavis will be the chief minister with two deputies, there are pulls and pressures related to ministerial portfolios.

Some reports said the BJP is likely to keep the home portfolio and the NCP may retain the finance ministry. The Sena will likely get the urban development and public works departments.

Meanwhile, the BJP is likely to get the lion share of cabinet berths with 22, the Sena and NCP will be allotted 12 and nine portfolios respectively..

In the 288-member Assembly, the BJP scooped a whopping 132 seats while the Sena and NCP won 57 and 41 seats respectively.