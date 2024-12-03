Maharashtra | Eknath Shinde gives in, set to take oath as Deputy CM: Reports

In a surprising turnaround ahead of new Maharashtra government’s swearing-in ceremony in Mumbai on December 5, Eknath Shinde has agreed to serve as the deputy chief minister in the Mahayuti 2.0 after days of hectic parleys, as per an India Today report.

According to sources, BJP’s Devendra Fadnavis is poised to return as the chief minister. Shinde will be sworn in alongside Fadnavis and NCP leader Ajit Pawar at a high-profile oath-taking ceremony in Mumbai on December 5, said the report.

This is being seen as a major shift in Shinde's stance, who led Maharashtra as the chief minister for more than two years, as he had reportedly been reluctant to work as Fadnavis’ deputy in the new dispensation.



Also read: Maharashtra: End to impasse in sight as BJP sets swearing-in date, prepares to name CM

Allocation of portfolios

The Mahayuti alliance partners will hold deliberations over the allocation of cabinet positions and portfolios after the oath-taking ceremony on December 5.

As per media reports, the BJP, which has bagged the most number of seats among the Mahayuti allies, may get 21-22 portfolios whereas the Ajit Pawar-led NCP is likely to get 9-10 cabinet berths. The Shiv Sena (Shinde) had sought 16 portfolios but is likely to get 12.

The BJP is likely to retain home and revenue portfolios as well as Speaker and Chairman of Legislative Council. The NCP (AP), on the other hand, is likely to retain the finance portfolio. It may also get the Deputy Speaker’s position.

The Shiv Sena (Shinde) is asking for the deputy chairman of the Legislative Council as they already have the chairman of the Legislative Council. Shinde Sena is also likely to get the urban development portfolio.

Shinde, who underwent medical tests at a Thane hospital due to a persistent bout of fever, will lead discussions on finalising cabinet portfolios in the coming days, sources said. Asked about his health after emerging from the hospital, Shinde said “badhiya hai (I’m fine)”.



Also read: Outgoing Maharashtra CM Shinde rushed to Thane hospital after no improvement in health

‘All’s well in Mahayuti’

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (Shinde) leader Sanjay Shirsat stated that all is well in the Mahayuti coalition and the swearing-in ceremony will go ahead as planned. He added that it will be clear by Tuesday evening whether Shinde will remain part of the government or not. “The three leaders have sat and talked. There is no confusion,” Shirsat said.

“Our leader has already proven who truly represents the Shiv Sena. Now it is up to Delhi (BJP central leadership) to decide how to maintain his stature. We will not interfere in that decision,” Kesarkar said.



On the delay in government formation, he said, “The swearing-in ceremony is scheduled for December 5. But many baseless rumours are being circulated. Eknath Shinde, as the caretaker chief minister, has no role in these delays. The BJP’s internal selection process is their matter. Shinde has already conveyed that he will accept any decision made by them.”

BJP legislative party meet

On the other hand, the BJP Legislative Party will meet at 10 am on Wednesday to elect its legislature party leader. The saffron party is expected to make a formal announcement of its chief ministerial candidate following this meeting.

Amid the intense political activities ahead of the swearing-in ceremony, Ajit Pawar is likely to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi on Tuesday, as per NCP MP Sunil Tatkare. He was responding to a query about reports that Pawar sought a meeting with Shah but was put on “waiting list”.

Preps underway in Mumbai

Preparations are in full swing at the Azad Maidan for the swearing-in ceremony of the new Mahayuti government in Maharashtra on December 5, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi expected to attend the event.

Also read: Devendra Fadnavis chosen as Maharashtra CM: Report

Maharashtra BJP president Chandrashekhar Bawankule has been overseeing preparations for the ceremony and visited the venue in south Mumbai on Monday.

While Bawankule had earlier said that Modi will attend the event, invitations have also been extended to Chief Ministers and Deputy Chief Ministers of the NDA-ruled states. Additionally, central ministers, governors and key central BJP office- bearers are also expected to be present, BJP sources said.

The BJP has also invited religious leaders, artists and writers from across the state. “The swearing-in ceremony will showcase the spirit of the Mahayuti alliance while honouring Maharashtra's cultural diversity,” a senior leader said.