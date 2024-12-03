Outgoing Maharashtra CM Shinde rushed to Thane hospital after no improvement in health

Outgoing Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has been rushed to Jupiter Hospital in Thane after his health didn’t show any sign of improvement, said an ANI report on Tuesday (November 3).

Doctors have advised the full examination of his health, ANI quoted sources as saying. Shinde has not been keeping well for the last few days amid the suspense over the state’s next chief minister. The Shiv Sena (Shinde) leader had left for his native village in Satara district last Friday amid speculation that he was unhappy with the way the new government was shaping up. He developed a high fever in his village.

While reports had claimed that Shinde had conveyed his displeasure at not being given a second chance as CM by retreating to his village Dare in Satara district, he attributed the visit to a need for rest after a hectic election campaign.



Also read: Sulking Shinde, stubborn BJP: Maharashtra deadlock deepens

Meanwhile, preparations are in full swing at the Azad Maidan of Mumbai for the swearing-in ceremony of the new Mahayuti government in Maharashtra on December 5, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi expected to attend the event.

Senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis is being considered the frontrunner for the chief minister's post, but the Mahayuti alliance has not announced any name yet with the state BJP legislature party's meeting scheduled to take place on December 4.

In the recently concluded Maharashtra Assembly polls, the Mahayuti won 230 of the 288 Assembly seats. The BJP led with 132 seats, while the Shiv Sena (Shinde) got 57 and the Ajit Pawar-led NCP 41 seats.