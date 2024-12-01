Devendra Fadnavis chosen as Maharashtra CM: Report

The name of Devendra Fadnavis has been finalised as the new chief minister of Maharashtra, a senior BJP leader told news agency PTI on Sunday (December 1) evening.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, he told PTI that the BJP legislature party meeting will be held on either December 2 or 3.

The oath-taking ceremony of the new Mahayuti government will take place on December 5 evening at the Azad Maidan in south Mumbai and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend it.

Fadnavis had served as chief minister twice, the second stint lasting for a few days. He was Deputy CM in the outgoing Eknath Shinde-led government.

