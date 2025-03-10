Maharashtra Budget: Mumbai to get its third airport; Shirdi gets a boost

Presenting Maharashtra’s budget for the financial year 2025-26, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Monday (March 10) proposed a third airport for Mumbai near Vadhvan port.

The ambitious project will be located near the Vadhvan port in Palghar district, marking a major infrastructure boost for the state. The Vadhvan port will be operational by 2030, said Pawar, who also holds the finance portfolio, as he tabled his 11th state budget in the legislative Assembly.



Vadhvan Port, the proposed deep seaport in Palghar district, will see the state contributing 26 per cent of the total project cost, said Pawar while announcing plans for the third Mumbai airport as part of the port’s development. A station of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train will also come up near the port.

Night landing at Shirdi airport

This new airport is expected to alleviate congestion at the already busy Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport and the soon-to-be operational Navi Mumbai International Airport.

In his budget speech, Pawar also announced the night landing facility will be operational at Shirdi airport soon.

He also said domestic flights will operate from Navi Mumbai International Airport from next month, adding that 85 per cent of the work has been done and trials successfully conducted.

Also, the Metro service will link Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport with the Navi Mumbai International Airport, he added.

Focus on investments, jobs

Pawar said Maharashtra's new industrial policy will focus on Rs 40 lakh crore investment and generation of 50 lakh jobs.



The Mumbai Metropolitan Region is being developed as a growth hub, and it will have a USD 1.5 trillion economy by 2047, he said in his budget speech. He also said Maharashtra will have a new health and senior citizens' policy.

He said the state is also planning to develop 1,500 km of new roads and upgrade 7,000 km of existing roads to cemented roads.

