Mumbai airport’s T1 to close for renovation in Nov, flyers to shift to T2, Navi Mumbai

Mumbai airport’s Terminal 1 will close for renovation and rebuilding in November this year, and passengers will shift to the airport’s Terminal 2 and the newly-constructed Navi Mumbai International Airport, according to an official statement from Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL).

It is estimated that more than 10 million passengers will be affected by the move.

MIAL said that after the redevelopment of Terminal 1 of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA), it should have the capacity to manage 20 million passengers annually, a 42 per cent increase over its present capacity.

Also Read: Mumbai airport: Flight curbs imposed to ease congestion, says civil aviation ministry

The initial phase of the redevelopment of Terminal 1 will involve the demolition of the current structure, followed by the construction of the new terminal.

“In November 2025, the transformation of Terminal 1 will proceed in carefully-planned phases, ensuring minimal disruption. During the construction, Terminal 2 (T2) will shoulder the additional traffic,” said the MIAL statement.

Completion by 2029

The redevelopment of Terminal 1 is projected to be completed by 2029, and it will happen simultaneously with the expansion of the current terminal to cater to the expected increase in the number of passengers utilising the airport.

It is said that the renovated terminal would have several enhancements to its structure, including an upgraded baggage handover system, multipurpose substations, and landscaping for cooling.

Also Read: Navi Mumbai international airport set to start operations by year-end: Scindia

The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) is operated by MIAL, managed by Adani Airport Holdings Ltd. (AAHL).