In a major boost to India's aviation sector, the Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA), which will serve as a second aviation hub for Mumbai, is set to be inaugurated on April 17.

The airport, with its state-of-the-art infrastructure, cutting-edge technology and robust connectivity, is expected to redefine the future of air travel in India when it starts commercial operations on May 15.

Test flight

The airport successfully conducted its first validation flight in December 2024 to assess runway functionality, air traffic management systems and operational readiness.

Also Read: Why almost 5,000 Gujarat MSMEs have closed down in less than 5 years

The successful completion of the test marks a significant step toward ensuring a smooth transition to full-scale operations.

Capacity, Infrastructure

The airport is designed to handle 90 million passengers annually upon full completion in five phases.

The first two phases will be operational by March 31, with one functional terminal and a dual-runway system capable of handling heavy air traffic.

To ensure seamless connectivity, NMIA will be integrated with road, rail and metro networks, allowing passengers easy access to the airport from Mumbai, Navi Mumbai and surrounding regions.

Game changer

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region has for long struggled with congestion at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport.

The new airport is expected to decongest air traffic, provide additional international flight routes and boost regional economic growth.

The airport code will be NMI. So, when a ticket is booked for Mumbai, passengers will have two options: BOM and NMI.

Future prospects

According to authorities, the first phase of the new airport will cater to 20 million passengers per year, gradually expanding with each development phase.

Also Read: Nagpur, Jaipur, Lucknow top 3 emerging cities: Colliers report

As construction progresses rapidly, authorities are confident that the airport will emerge as a world-class aviation hub, competing with major global airports in technology, passenger experience and efficiency.

The airport is expected to attract investments, generate employment and enhance Mumbai’s position as a global economic powerhouse.