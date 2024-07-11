Maharashtra assembly polls: Opposition will win 225 seats, says Sharad Pawar

Mumbai, Jul 11 (PTI) The opposition will win 225 of 288 Maharashtra assembly seats in polls scheduled for later in the year, Nationalist Congress Party (SP) chief Sharad Pawar said on Thursday.

Addressing party workers, he said the opposition won just six of the 48 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra in 2019, but this figure rose to 31 in the 2024 edition.

"Maharashtra is the wrong hands. In the Lok Sabha polls, people have given results that indicate change. The picture is that the opposition will win 225 of the 288 seats in the (Maharashtra) assembly polls," Pawar said.

In Maharashtra, the main opposition grouping is the Maha Vikas Aghadi comprising the Shiv Sena (UBT), the Congress and the NCP (SP).

The MVA won 30 of the 48 Lok Sabha seats in the state in the 2024 polls. PTI

