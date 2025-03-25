LIVE: Eknath Shinde responds to Kamra’s ‘traitor’ jibe, says ‘there should be a limit’

Breaking his silence on the row that has broken out over comic Kunal Kamra’s remark against him, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday (March 25) said decorum should be maintained while taking jibes, otherwise the action causes a reaction.

Likening Kamra’s jibe at him to taking “supari” (contract) to speak against someone, Shinde while speaking at a BBC Marathi event said he is all for freedom of speech, but there should be a limit.

Row over ‘gaddar’ jibe

Kamra, 36, has kicked up a major political storm in Maharashtra for calling, albeit without naming, Shinde a “gaddar” (traitor) at a recent show in Mumbai. Kamra had performed a parody of a popular Hindi song from the film Dil Toh Pagal Hai for the act. He also made jokes about recent political developments in Maharashtra, including the Shiv Sena and NCP splits.

On Sunday night, Shiv Sena members damaged the Habitat Comedy Club in Mumbai's Khar area, where Kamra's show took place, as well as a hotel in whose premises the club is located.

‘Akin to taking supari’

"Freedom of speech is there. We understand satire. But there should be a limit. This is like taking 'supari' (contract) to speak against someone," Shinde said.

On the Shiv Sainiks vandalising the studio where Kamra had performed and made those remarks, Shinde said the other person should also maintain a certain level. "Otherwise, action causes reaction," he said.

"This same person (Kamra) had commented on the Supreme Court of India, the Prime Minister, (journalist) Arnab Goswami and some industrialists. This is not freedom of speech; this is working for someone," he added.

Kamra summoned by police

Shinde’s reaction comes a day after Kamra, despite facing massive backlash over his remarks, refused to apologise and criticised the vandalism of the venue in Mumbai where the comedy show was recorded.

The comic on Tuesday has been summoned for questioning by Mumbai Police.

