Kunal Kamra says he won’t apologise for joke on Shinde, says ‘don’t fear this mob’

Even as the controversy over Kunal Kamra’s jibe at Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde at a recent show snowballed into a major political slugfest, the comic on Monday (March 24) refused to apologise while criticising the vandalism of the venue where the act was shot by Shiv Sena workers.

In a lengthy statement on X , a defiant Kamra said those busy leaking his number on social media or calling him incessantly should know that it all goes to his voicemail where they will be subjected to "the very song" that they hate.

Kamra, 36, has kicked up a major political storm in Maharashtra for taking a jibe at Shinde's political career and calling him a gaddar (traitor) in his show by modifying the lyrics of a popular Hindi movie song.

“I will not apologise... I don't fear this mob & I will not be hiding under my bed, waiting for this to die down," Kamra wrote on X and added that his statement was exactly what "Mr Ajit Pawar (first deputy chief minister) said about Mr. Eknath Shinde (second deputy chief minister)".

Fadnavis demands ‘sorry’, Uddhav defends Kamra

Clips from his comedy show and the political row it sparked dominated headlines on Monday with Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis saying Kamra should apologise for his "low level comedy" while opposition leader Uddhav Thackeray saying there was nothing wrong in what the comedian said. Congress and CPI (M) also came out in Kamra's support.

On Sunday (March 23) night, Shiv Sena members damaged the Habitat Comedy Club in Khar as well as a hotel in whose premises the club is located as Kamra's show took place there. Kamra said the vandalism of the venue was "senseless" and equated it to someone turning over a lorry carrying tomatoes because they didn't like butter chicken.

‘Not against law to poke fun at leaders’

"To the Mob That Decided That Habitat Should Not Stand: An entertainment venue is merely a platform. A space for all sorts of shows. Habitat (or any other venue) is not responsible for my comedy, nor does it have any power or control over what I say or do. Neither does any political party." The comedian also spoke about his right to freedom of speech and expression while calling out "politicians threatening to teach him a lesson".

"Your inability to take a joke at the expense of a powerful public figure does not change the nature of my right. As far as I know, it is not against the law to poke fun at our leaders and the circus that is our political system. However, I am willing to cooperate with the police and courts for any lawful action taken against me,” he wrote.

"But will the law be fairly and equally deployed against those who have decided that vandalism is the appropriate response to being offended by a joke?" he said.

12 arrested for ransacking venue

Mumbai's civic body Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation visited the ransacked venue and said they had razed a temporary structure in the open space of the hotel, according to officials.

Kamra criticised the BMC for tearing the place down without prior notice.

The comedian said for his next show, he would perhaps opt for "Elphinstone bridge, or any other structure in Mumbai" in need of speedy demolition.

Police on Monday arrested Shiv Sena functionary Rahul Kanal and 11 others for ransacking the show venue.