Kunal Kamra summoned by police for ‘gaddar’ jibe at Eknath Shinde

Khar Police on Tuesday (March 25) summoned stand-up comic Kunal Kamra for his comments against Maharashtra’s Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde at a recent show.

Kamra, 36, has kicked up a major political controversy in Maharashtra for taking a jibe at Shinde's political career and calling him a gaddar (traitor) in his show by modifying the lyrics of a popular Hindi movie song.

Police have reportedly asked Kamra to appear before the investigating officer at 11 am.

Reports say the summons were sent to Kamra’s Mumbai home even though he is believed to be in Tamil Nadu.

"Khar Police sent a summons to Kunal Kamra's house asking him to appear before the investigating officer at 11 am today. Kunal is not in Mumbai right now. MIDC police had registered an FIR against Kunal Kamra for his remarks during a stand-up comedy show, which was transferred to Khar police for further investigation," ANI quoted Mumbai Police as saying.

The summons come a day after Kamra’s comments sparked a massive political row, with Shinde’s supporters and even Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis demanding an apology from him.

Kamra, however in a post on X, said that he wouldn’t apologise and that it was not a crime to joke about politics.

Kamra refuses to apologise

In his statement, a defiant Kamra said those busy leaking his number on social media or calling him incessantly should know that it all goes to his voicemail where they will be subjected to "the very song" that they hate.

“I will not apologise... I don't fear this mob & I will not be hiding under my bed, waiting for this to die down," Kamra wrote on X and added that his statement was exactly what "Mr Ajit Pawar (first deputy chief minister) said about Mr. Eknath Shinde (second deputy chief minister)".

Clips from his comedy show and the political row it sparked dominated headlines on Monday with Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis saying Kamra should apologise for his "low level comedy" while opposition leader Uddhav Thackeray saying there was nothing wrong in what the comedian said. Congress and CPI (M) also came out in Kamra's support.

On Sunday (March 23) night, Shiv Sena members damaged the Habitat Comedy Club in Khar as well as a hotel in whose premises the club is located as Kamra's show took place there. Kamra said the vandalism of the venue was "senseless" and equated it to someone turning over a lorry carrying tomatoes because they didn't like butter chicken.

Police on Monday arrested Shiv Sena functionary Rahul Kanal and 11 others for ransacking the show venue.