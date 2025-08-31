Jarange’s hunger strike continues; protesters turn Azad Maidan area into open camp

Maratha rights activist Manoj Jarange’s hunger strike in Mumbai to press for quota for the community continued for the third day on Sunday (August 31), a day after the 43-year-old gave a cold shoulder to a government delegation which met him at Azad Maidan. Mumbai Police on Saturday extended permission for Jarange’s protest by another day. As a result of the protest, thousands of Maratha community members have virtually turned the area surrounding the Azad Maidan in south Mumbai into an open camp, with some of the protesters even taking bath in the open. Traffic in and around the Azad Maidan protest venue was majorly hampered on Saturday, with the sea of protesters making the movement of vehicles difficult. Many youngsters were even seen dancing on the road to the beats of halgi, a traditional drum. While many of them had to cook their food on the road on Friday night, packets of cooked food, including khichdi, were distributed on Saturday.

Supporters of Manoj Jarange gather outside Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus to join his agitation, in Mumbai, on Saturday | PTI Photo

Chaos outside protest venue As the rains took a break, many more people were on the roads outside the iconic Victorian edifices of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), bringing traffic to a standstill on Saturday morning. The road outside the Azad Maidan — where activist Manoj Jarange has launched his indefinite fast for Maratha quota — has been closed for traffic, with parked vehicles of his supporters lining both sides. Also read: CM Fadnavis on Maratha quota: Govt working to resolve issue legally Some of the protesters took bath in the open, using water from tankers arranged by the organisers or the BMC. A group of seven to eight young men was on Saturday seen bathing in a fountain near the BMC building. They complained about the lack of basic amenities such as water and toilets. Jarange accused the municipal commissioner and state-appointed BMC administrator Bhushan Gagrani of not making food and water available to the protesters.

The picture of chaos outside Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in Mumbai on Saturday. Protesters cooked food on pavements outside Azad Maidan | PTI

30,000 protesters stayed back

The groups of protesters — nearly all of them wearing saffron scarfs — shouted slogans, asserting they would not leave until the community was granted reservation in government jobs and education. Some protesters on Saturday reached the Jehangir Art Gallery, about one kilometre away from the Azad Maidan, and shouted slogans. Many wandered off to visit local landmarks such as the Gateway of India and thronged eateries in the area. In Navi Mumbai, where hundreds of vehicles carrying protesters have been parked, a group who claimed to be from Beed was seen heckling a young couple. The couple left the area immediately. Some groups of protesters also blocked the road outside the CSMT on Saturday morning, complaining the BMC made no arrangement of shelter, water and toilets for them. Finally, Jarange appealed to them, over microphone from his protest site, to clear the road. According to police, some 45,000 protesters travelled to south Mumbai on Friday, and about 30,000 of them stayed back overnight. The protesters have arrived in the state capital from across Maharashtra — a significant number of them from the eight districts of Marathwada — in some 8,000 vehicles, say police estimates.

Supporters of Manoj Jarange outside Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in Mumbai on Saturday | PTI Photo