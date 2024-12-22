Four-year-old run over by SUV in Mumbai; teen driver arrested

A four-year-old boy was killed after getting hit by an SUV in Mumbai, which was being driven by a 19-year-old, said police officials on Sunday (December 22).

The incident occurred near the Ambedkar College in the Wadala area, said the police, adding that the family of the victim lives on the footpath and his father is a labourer. The deceased has been identified as Ayush Laxman Kinvade.

The accused, identified as Bhushan Gole, was reversing his Hyundai Creta when the incident took place, said police. The driver has been arrested under the relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) and further investigation is underway.

“Prima facie, the driver was not under the influence of alcohol," a police official told news agency PTI. The accused is a resident of Vile Parle.

Also read: Madhya Pradesh | Four killed in two road accidents in Raisen

BEST bus crash

This accident comes close on the heels of a deadly crash in Mumbai when an electric bus operated by BEST lost control in Kurla and ploughed into pedestrians and vehicles.

Seven people died, and 42 others were injured. Over 20 vehicles were damaged in the December 9 crash. CCTV cameras recorded the shocking incident.

Maharashtra has seen many such road tragedies in recent years.

Also read: Karnataka | Software firm MD, five of his family killed as container truck overturns on SUV

Among worst affected states

The Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways released data on road accidents last week. The state is among the worst affected in the country.

Between 2018 and 2022, over 7 lakh people died in road accidents across India. Uttar Pradesh reported the highest number of fatalities, with 1,08,882 deaths. Tamil Nadu recorded 84,316 deaths followed by Maharashtra with 66,370.

These figures indicate the growing concerns about road safety. Despite strict laws, reckless driving and poor road conditions continue to take lives. The recent incidents in Mumbai underline the urgent need for stricter measures.