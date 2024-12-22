Madhya Pradesh | Four killed in two road accidents in Raisen
Raisen (MP), Dec 22 (PTI) Four persons were killed in two separate road accidents in Madhya Pradesh’s Raisen district, police said on Sunday.
A motorbike collided with a tractor-trolley on Saturday night in Udaipura town, around 100 km from the district headquarters.
A truck coming from behind then crushed the two-wheeler, killing its three riders, Udaipura police station in-charge Yashwant Singh said.
The deceased have been identified as Lakhan Singh Rajput (35), Devesh Singh Rajput (21) and Raja Shrivas (21), the police said.
In another accident, a motorcycle rider, identified as Chen Singh Lodhi (23), was killed after being hit by a truck on Bhopal-Deori road on Saturday night, an official said.
The police seized the trucks involved in both the accidents and registered a case against their drivers, the officials said. PTI
(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)