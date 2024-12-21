Karnataka | Six killed as container truck overturns on car

Six people were killed when a container truck overturned on their car at Nelamangala on Saturday, police said.

The incident occurred near Talekere in Bengaluru outskirts, they said. The truck carrying a large cargo container overturned on the car in which the six people were seated.



The police are yet to ascertain the identity of the deceased. As per the preliminary probe, the incident occurred around 11 am. Both the vehicles were on their way to Tumakuru from Bengaluru

Owing to the accident, the traffic was badly hit on National Highway-48. The Bengaluru district police said the traffic on Bengaluru-Tumakuru National Highway has been affected while urging the people to cooperate.





Traffic advisory:



Slow-moving traffic in Bengaluru-Tumkur national highway due to vehicle accidents between canter and car near Beguru in Nelmangla.

(With agency inputs)