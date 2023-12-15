Drugs valued at Rs 50,000 crore seized in Maharashtra: Fadnavis

Police in Maharashtra have seized drugs valued at about Rs 50,000 crore in the recent past, deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Friday.

He was replying to a question by Shiv Sena legislator Ravindra Waikar in the Assembly.

In a major haul, the Mumbai Police seized 151 kg of mephedrone worth Rs 300 crore and arrested over a dozen persons from several cities. It led to raid on a factory in MIDC Shinde Gaon in Nashik district, he said.

“The police have seized drugs worth Rs 50,000 crore in the recent past. The police discretely tracked 2,200 small shops (selling drugs) in Mumbai and removed them,” Fadnavis said.

He did not specify the period when the drugs were seized.

“The state government is keeping a watch on chemicals being imported which could be used to make drugs. We have found that closed factory sites are being used for drug production,” he said.

After a Rs 300-crore drug bust by the Mumbai Police, the opposition and ruling dispensation have targeted each other over key accused Lalit Patil.

(With agency inputs)