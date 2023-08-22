Cold storages can act as a permanent solution to the problems faced by onion farmers, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde told the media on Tuesday (August 22). He added that he has directed officials to work on the issue.

Speaking at a press conference along with deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, Shinde also said the government is working on the concept of “onion bank”, and a panel headed by senior scientist and former Atomic Energy Commission chairman Anil Kakodkar has been set up for it.

A section of farmers has been protesting against the Union government’s decision to impose 40 per cent export duty on onions, a move aimed at dealing with price instability of the kitchen staple.

“There is a need to set up cold storages for onions. If it happens, there will be a permanent solution to the problems faced by farmers. The department concerned has been directed to work on two or three options to address this,” Shinde said.

Nashik, Ahmednagar, and parts of Pune district form a major onion-producing belt in Maharashtra.

The chief minister added that the state government is in touch with the Centre over the issue and has spoken to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal.

State Agriculture Minister Dhananjay Munde went to Delhi on Monday night to meet Goyal, he added.