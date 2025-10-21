NCP condemns BJP's 'purification ritual' at historic Pune fort after namaz video

A ‘purification ritual’ by BJP workers sprinkling cow urine and dung at a spot inside Pune’s historic Shaniwar Wada where few Muslims had offered namaz, is rapidly igniting passions and has turned into a huge political controversy.

The incident has drawn sharp criticism from Maharashtra government's ally, the NCP, which accused the BJP of disturbing communal harmony in the state.

Calling it "extremely outrageous", the BJP MP said in her post that a protest was staged at the site and during that time, a “purification ritual” by sprinkling cow urine and dung at the spot was done.

On Sunday (October 19), Kulkarni shared the video on X and called for a protest later in the day against the alleged incident at the historic fort, built in 1732.

It all started when a video surfaced online showing a few Muslims performing namaz on the grounds of the centuries-old Shaniwar Wada, once the seat of the Peshwas of the Maratha empire till 1818, and a popular tourist destination. Reacting to the video, BJP workers led by Rajya Sabha BJP MP Medha Kulkarni swung into action.

"This is a matter of concern and anger for every Punekar. What exactly is the Pune administration doing? Where is the respect for our heritage sites disappearing? Come, let us all unite and honour our culture," she said in the post.

At the protest site, addressing the media, Kulkarni stated that she had received the video the previous day and promptly reached out to Maharashtra's archaeological department, which verified that the individuals involved were asked to vacate the premises.

"This confirms the incident occurred within the site. We've observed that locations where namaz is offered often evolve into religious spaces. To prevent such encroachment, we staged a protest," she explained. She further emphasised that Shaniwar Wada symbolises the heritage of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's Swarajya and should remain free from the rituals of any particular religion.

Also confirming the purification ritual, the BJP MP tweeted, "Shaniwar Wada is a historic site. It is a symbol of our victory, the centre from which the Maratha Empire expanded from Attock to Cuttack. If someone comes here to perform namaz, we will not tolerate it."

Tensions escalate

However, during the protest by BJP workers, tensions intensified when a faction of demonstrators attempted to target the nearby Hazrat Khwaja Sayyed Dargah, calling for its removal.

Police responded promptly, employing minimal force to disperse the crowd after clashes erupted between protesters and law enforcement. The standoff lasted nearly two hours before calm was restored.

The incident sparked strong criticism from Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), which accused Medha Kulkarni of stoking communal tensions.

NCP spokesperson Rupali Patil Thombare told the media that Medha Kulkarni has incited religious division in Pune and that legal action should be taken against her without delay.

Shared heritage

“Shaniwar Wada is a shared heritage of all Punekars, not the domain of any single community or faith," pointed out Thombare. Further, slamming Kulkarni's actions she said "BJP must rein her in" since she was disturbing the peace in the city.

Opposition condemns act

Opposition figures like Maharashtra Samajwadi Party chief Abu Asim Azmi too condemned the act, saying it will not be tolerated.

"Muslims in India have sacrificed their lives for the nation. Those who advocated for the British are sitting in power right now and will treat Muslims like this. They will get a befitting reply for this," he warned.

The police said it will also speak to the ASI as Shaniwar Wada is protected by it. "We will speak to the ASI and will take further action after that," PTI quoted deputy Commissioner of Police Krushikesh Rawale as saying.

No offence has been registered as of now, though a complaint was filed by the ASI against the women who offered prayers at the site.