Slammed for ‘social harmony’ reel, Pune influencer deletes video, apologies

A social media influencer's video about communal harmony, showing him buying an idol of Lord Ganesh from a Muslim seller, has triggered a row. The content creator has deleted the video and apologised for "unintentionally" hurting feelings.

The reel-creator, Atharva Sudame, had recently posted a reel that shows him entering a Ganapati idol shop in Pune. While discussing an idol, the shopkeeper's young son addresses him as "Abbu", revealing that the seller is Muslim.

In the video, it was apparent that the shopkeeper was uncomfortable assuming the buyer might refuse to buy the idol after learning about his faith. The shopkeeper can be seen telling Sudame in the video that he could buy it from another shop. To this, Sudame responded by asking what difference it would make if he bought the same idol from him.

He further told the shopkeeper that while making the idol, he must have had good intentions, thereby conveying a message of social harmony.

Video sparks trolling

The reel, however, triggered widespread criticism online, with several users accusing Sudame of "pushing a secular agenda." "This moron Instagram influencer #atharvasudame had posted this video about #Ganeshotsav, trying to push the agenda of sickularism. Deleted within a few hours. Wonder why?" wrote a user identifying as Kashmiri Hindu on a microblogging site.

Another user commented, "When the same selective secularism is shown during Ganesh Utsav, your fake progressivism and false secularism will surely be crushed." Another netizen said Sudame has portrayed Pune in the wrong way.

Amid trolling, Sudame removed the video from his social media handles.

"I have deleted the video. A lot of people expressed their displeasure. My intention was never to hurt anyone's sentiments. I have made several videos based on Hindu festivals and culture. I had no other motive behind this video. Still, if someone felt hurt, I have deleted it and I apologise," Sudame said.

Meanwhile, Sudame received support for his video from NCP (SP) leader Rohit Pawar.

"Sudame is a creative artist, and there was nothing objectionable in the clip. In fact, he has given a message of Hindu-Muslim unity, which is in line with Hindu dharma and culture. But some 'manuwadi' elements trolled him and forced him to delete the video.

"The Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Ministers should clarify what was wrong with the video or take action against those who targeted him," Pawar said.

