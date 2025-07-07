BJP MP Nishikant Dubey dares Raj Thackeray over Marathi row

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey on Monday (July 7) courted controversy as he lashed out at Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray over his “hit below their eardrum” suggestion to party workers for those who make a fuss over speaking Marathi.

Without naming the MNS chief directly, Dubey referred to him as “bahut bade boss” (big boss) and dared him to come out of Maharashtra adding "Tumko patak patak ke maarenge" (We will thrash you repeatedly).

‘Such anarchy won’t work’

Dubey’s comments came as a response to Raj Thackeray at the ‘victory rally’ in Mumbai where he advised MNS workers to beat up those who don’t speak Marathi but not to record videos of it adding that they should say themselves that they have been beaten up.

The BJP MP from the Godda constituency in Jharkhand dared the MNS chief to also beat up those who speak Urdu, Tamil and Telugu if he has the courage adding that resorting to such anarchy would not work.

“If you have the guts, beat up all those who speak Urdu, Tamil and Telugu. If you are such a ‘big boss’ then come out of Maharashtra and come to Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Tamil Nadu. 'Tumko patak patak ke maarenge (we will thrash you again and again. This anarchy will not be allowed,” said Dubey.

‘Cheap politics’

Accusing the Thackeray cousins of resorting to “cheap politics” ahead of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation polls, Dubey said that “You are surviving on our money”. He also referred to leading corporates like the Tatas, Birla and Reliance, pointing out that they are not exclusive to Maharashtra.

“Tata set up its first factory here (in Bihar). You people are surviving on our money," said Dubey. “We all respect Marathi and the people of Maharashtra, who fought for India's independence. The BMC election is due, and hence, Raj and Uddhav are doing cheap politics. If they have courage - they should go to Mahim and beat any Hindi or Urdu-speaking people in front of Mahim dargah,” he added.

Earlier, Raj Thackeray told MNS workers that regardless of where one hails from, everyone in Maharashtra must speak Marathi. He also said that there is no need to beat up people who can’t speak in Marathi, but those who make a fuss about it should be hit below their eardrums.

Shive Sena (UBT) reacts

Criticising Dubey for his remark, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi asked who made him the “gatekeeper” of Hindi. “Who made him the gatekeeper of Hindi? Who made him the tax keeper of India? Who made him the spokesperson of industrialists? Who made him the decision maker of what other party leaders should be doing?” she posted on X.

“Does @Dev_Fadnavis ji agree with their party MP’s language with regards to people of Maharashtra and his disparaging comments about hard working people of the state? Does @Dev_Fadnavis ji agree to Ashish Shelar comparing Marathi Hindus to terrorists of Pahalgam?” she added.