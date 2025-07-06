Reunion of Thackerays has rattled Fadnavis, other Mahayuti leaders: Raut

The reunion of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) president Raj Thackeray and Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray has unnerved ruling Mahayuti leaders, including Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, said Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut on Sunday (July 6).



Raut, who belongs to the Sena (UBT), told reporters in Mumbai that leaders of the Mahayuti have been left clueless after the Thackeray cousins held their “victory” rally on Saturday to celebrate the rollback of the Hindi language GRs (government resolutions) by the BJP-led government.

Eyeing political alliance

The two Thackerays shared a political stage for the first time in two decades, with Uddhav also hinting that there could be a political alliance between the Sena (UBT) and MNS.

“Mahayuti leaders and Devendra Fadnavis are rattled on the two Thackerays coming together,” Raut said.

After the Sena (UBT)-MNS rally, Fadnavis had claimed that Uddhav Thackeray delivered a “rudali” (professional mourner) like speech.

“Fadnavis and (Deputy CM Eknath) Shinde should start a weeping programme now (with the two Thackeray brothers coming together),” Raut said.

Battle against Hindi imposition

The Rajya Sabha MP said Maharashtra has won the “battle against the imposition of Hindi”. The two Thackeray brothers and the unity of allies won it, he said.

After the rally, Raut said, leaders from several south Indian states, particularly Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, have asserted that they can fight the Centre and “overthrow the imposition of Hindi”.

Uddhav and Raj on Saturday jointly hosted a victory gathering titled ‘Awaj Marathicha’ in Mumbai's Worli to celebrate the withdrawal of two GRs issued earlier by the Fadnavis government introducing Hindi as a third language from Class 1 in state schools.

Looking beyond Marathi issue

“We have come together to stay together. We will together capture power in the Mumbai civic body and Maharashtra,” Uddhav said during his speech, hinting at potential synergy between the parties beyond the issue of the Marathi language.



The elections to the high-profile civic body in Mumbai, which Sena considers its citadel and home ground, and other municipal corporations will likely be held in the coming months.

(With agency inputs)