26/11 commando slams Raj, Uddhav over Marathi row

A former commando who took part in the 26/11 counter-terrorist operations in Mumbai has lashed out at Raj and Uddav Thackeray over the Maratha language controversy. The commando, Praveen Kumar Teotia, slammed the MNS chief accusing him and his “so-called MNS warriors” of hiding when the terrorist attack took place.

Speaking to news agency ANI on Sunday (July 6) Teotia said that Raj resorted to “such drama” in 2008 also alleging that his “MNS warriors” resorted to assaulting people from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar in several places across Mumbai.

‘MNS warriors vanished’

“But when the 26/11 terror attack happened, the so-called MNS warriors vanished with tails between their legs. Neither Uddhav Thackeray nor his whole family was seen then,” said Teotia.

He also said that Raj Thackeray had never said a word on the subject because the security personnel were mostly from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

‘Not against Marathi language’

“I was there as a frontline warrior and took part in action at the Taj Hotel. I am from UP. Don’t try to teach me politics,” said Teotia.

Urging political parties to keep politics and language aside, Teotia clarified that he was not against the Marathi language and was proud of it. He also asked how many development projects MNS has implemented so far.

“Keep politics and language separate. I also feel proud of the Marathi language. But don’t politicise it. If you want to do politics, do it on development and employment generation,” said Teotia.

Slams MNS

“How many jobs you have created? How many development project you have done? Has MNS done even a single development project so far?” he added,

Earlier he stated in a post on X that language should not be part of politics and urged people not to allow “such losers” to divide them.

“I am proud of Marathi & Maratha Warriors. Don't allow such losers to Divide us. Language shouldn't part of Politics. Unemployment, Poverty, Development, Manufacturing, Agriculture, Education, Health, Rape, Pending Cases in Courts, Justice delay & Terrorism are Big Issues we are facing,” stated Teotia on X.

The Thackeray cousins who recently made headlines at a mega public reunion have been at the forefront of the Marathi language controversy that erupted following the state government's three-language policy for schools.