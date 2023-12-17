'Big relief for farmers': CM Shinde hails Centre's decision allowing sugarcane use for ethanol

Thane, Dec 17 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday thanked Union minister Amit Shah after the Centre lifted its ban on the use of sugarcane juice for making ethanol, calling the move a "big relief" to cane growers.

In a post on X, released by his office, Shinde said, “The central government has given permission to produce ethanol from sugarcane. I welcome this decision. This will give a big relief to the sugarcane farmers of the state. Heartfelt thanks to the central government and Union Cooperation Minister Amit Shah.” The Centre on December 7 had banned the use of sugarcane juice and sugar syrup for the 2023-24 supply year (November-October) to ensure adequate sugar supply in the domestic market and check prices. Later, it reversed the decision.

“I had an opportunity to discuss with Union minister Amit Shah about sugarcane availability and sugar production in the state. He understood the situation and responded immediately. This will enable sugar mills to produce ethanol,” the CM said.

Due to harmony between the central and state governments, there is no no problem in taking decisions for the benefit of the farmers, he added. PTI

