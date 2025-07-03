MNS workers thrash food stall owner: ‘Speak Marathi in Maharashtra,’ says minister

After a food stall owner in Maharashtra’s Thane district was beaten up allegedly by workers of Raj Thackeray’s Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) for not speaking in Marathi, state minister has defended the action.

The incident took place on Tuesday in Bhayander area.

What minister said

When Maharashtra Minister Yogesh Kadam was asked for his reaction on the incident, he said people have to speak Marathi in the state.

“In Maharashtra, you have to speak Marathi. If you don't know Marathi, your attitude shouldn’t be that you won’t speak Marathi,” Kadam told reporters on Thursday (July 3).

He added, “If anyone disrespects Marathi in Maharashtra, we will enforce our laws. Those who beat up (the shop owner) should not take the law into their own hands. They should have filed a complaint against the concerned person; action would have been taken.”

Video of incident viral

A video of the incident, which went viral on social media on Tuesday night, showed some of the attackers wearing scarves having the symbol of the MNS.

While purchasing food, one of them asked the stall owner to speak in Marathi, to which he questioned them back.

This annoyed the man, who shouted at the stall owner. Some others who were with the man joined him and slapped the stall owner, a police official said.

Based on the stall owner's complaint, the Kashimira police registered an FIR against unidentified persons under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and a probe was on into the case, the official said.

Members of the MNS have been trying to push for the use of Marathi language in commercial establishments and banks in the state.