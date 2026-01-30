After Ajit Pawar’s death, NCP seeks to retain key cabinet portfolios in Maharashtra

Leaders of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Friday (January 30) met Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and asserted their claim over the portfolios held by party chief and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who died in a plane crash on Wednesday (January 28).

Senior NCP leaders Praful Patel, Sunil Tatkare, and Chhagan Bhujbal visited Fadnavis’s residence, seeking to ensure that the party retains control of key cabinet portfolios.

NCP wants to retain portfolios

The NCP is expected to submit a formal letter seeking retention of the departments earlier held by Pawar, including the crucial Finance, State Excise, and Sports portfolios, within the party’s quota.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Patel said the party wished to fill the vacancy at the earliest, while stressing that any decision would be taken with due regard for public sentiment.

“We are partners in the Mahayuti alliance, and it is important that the post held by Ajit Pawar is filled as soon as possible. At the same time, we must be mindful of public sentiment before taking any decision. The family needs time to grieve, and we will soon discuss the party’s future course with Sunetra Pawar and other family members,” Patel said.

Speculation about merger

Ajit Pawar’s sudden death has triggered several questions within the NCP, reviving speculation about a possible merger with the rival faction led by Sharad Pawar.

It has also created uncertainty over the party’s future leadership, with Ajit Pawar’s passing leaving a major leadership vacuum.

Speculation over a potential reunification of the two factions has intensified, with leaders from the Sharad Pawar camp claiming that talks on an NCP merger had already reached an advanced stage.

Sunetra Pawar in focus

The NCP has called for a legislative party meeting on Sunday (February 1), during which Ajit Pawar’s wife and Rajya Sabha MP Sunetra Pawar is likely to be elected leader of the legislative party, which is part of the ruling Mahayuti alliance alongside the BJP and the Shiv Sena.

A decision on the party’s new president is expected to be taken on Saturday (January 31).