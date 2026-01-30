After Ajit Pawar, NCP split over Sunetra elevation and merger with NCP (SP)

In the aftermath of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar’s death in a plane crash, differing views have emerged within the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) over the party’s future leadership. While one section of leaders is pushing for a state cabinet berth for his wife, Sunetra Pawar, another faction is keen on reviving reconciliation talks and exploring a possible merger with the Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP).

Push for Sunetra's elevation

NCP (SP) leaders advocating Sunetra Pawar’s elevation said there was public demand for her to be given a Cabinet berth in the BJP-led Mahayuti government.

Also Read: Baramati crash probe to follow time-bound approach: Aviation minister

Senior NCP leader and FDA Minister Narhari Zirwal said sections of the party were pushing for Sunetra Pawar, the wife of late Ajit Pawar and a Rajya Sabha MP, to be inducted into the state ministry, adding that the demand was being linked to discussions on the NCP’s leadership going forward.

"We will talk to our leadership about it (inducting Sunetra in cabinet) and take a decision,'' Zirwal, who was a close confidant of Ajit Pawar, said after the late politician's funeral in his hometown Baramati in Pune district.

On NCP-NCP (SP) merger

Asked about the potential merger of the NCP and Opposition NCP (SP), he stated that the two parties were already together, indicating their alliance in the Maharashtra local body polls.

''The two factions are already together (for local body polls). Everyone has realised that there was no point in remaining scattered, and we have to be together,” added Zirwal. NCP leader and former minister Nawab Malik emphasised that the final decision on the merger was to be taken by Ajit Pawar and Sharad Pawar. "Now, I cannot predict how politics will take shape. But it is everyone's wish that the entire family and the two parties should come together," Malik said.

Also Read : After Ajit Pawar’s death, can NCP factions reunite or will succession reshape party?

Another NCP leader and Ajit Pawar confidante, Pramod Hindurao, maintained that Sunetra Pawar should carry forward her husband's legacy and look after party workers.

Sunetra Pawar, who fought the 2024 Lok Sabha polls on an NCP ticket, had lost to Supriya Sule, NCP (SP) working president and Sharad Pawar's daughter, in Baramati.

‘Merger already decided’: Khadse

NCP leader and Food and Civil Supplies Minister Chhagan Bhujbal told PTI that it was too early to discuss political issues when everyone is in shock over Ajit Pawar's sudden demise.

However, NCP (SP) leader Eknath Khadse claimed that a decision to merge both factions had been taken after two-and-a-half months of deliberations, with the consent of Sharad Pawar.

Several rounds of talks had taken place, and eight days ago it was decided to fight the February 5 Zilla Parishad polls on the clock symbol (of NCP), he said, adding the final call on the merger was to be taken after the elections.

"Now, with the sudden turn of events, there is confusion on what will happen (on the merger front) next. We have to wait for few days for clarity," said another NCP (SP) leader, pleading anonymity.

Sunil Tatkare as Deputy CM?

A section of the party, however, is of the view that even if Pawar is appointed party president, the roles of Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister should go to a senior and seasoned leader. Party leaders pointed out that the allocation of portfolios ultimately rests with the chief minister.

Also Read: Ajit Pawar's plane crash: What happened in the final minutes? Details here

A Hindustan Times report stated that those backing this view have put forward the name of Sunil Tatkare for the post of Deputy Chief Minister. “Tatkare would be the right choice for the position, considering his experience,” said a senior NCP functionary, requesting anonymity. “He was a minister for 15 years during which he also held the finance portfolio, apart from water resources and energy, among others.”

Tatkare hails from the Other Backwards Castes (OBC) community. At the same time, some party leaders argue that the leadership should remain with a Maratha face, preferably from the Pawar family. Nearly half of the NCP’s 41 legislators belong to the Maratha community, they pointed out.

(With agency inputs)