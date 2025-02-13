‘Not aware of his principles’: Aaditya’s dig at Sharad Pawar over Shinde felicitation row

Amid rumblings in the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) over the NCP (SCP)’s felicitation of Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray on Thursday (February 13) took an indirect dig at the party’s chief Sharad Pawar.

Without naming Pawar, Aaditya questioned his principles which led him to honour Shinde whom he accused of being “anti-Maharashtra” and hence, “anti-national”.

“Those who are anti-Maharashtra are anti-nationals. We cannot honour such persons who indulge in such dirty work. This goes against our principles. I am not aware of his (Sharad Pawar’s principles),” Aaditya said.

Crisis triggered by felicitation Aditya’s response came a day after NCP (SCP) president Sharad Pawar, whose party is an ally of Sena (UBT) and the Congress in Maharashtra, felicitated Shinde. The Sena (UBT) was quick to show its disapproval – party’s spokesperson Sanjay Raut said that the move of honouring a person who spilt the Shiv Sena and “weakened Maharashtra” has hurt the sentiments of Marathi people. Also read: ‘Don’t politicise’: NCP(SP) hits back as Sena (UBT) criticises Shinde’s felicitation by Pawar



Aditya meets Rahul Aaditya was in Delhi amid the simmering tension in the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) in Maharashtra. During his visit, he met Congress leader Rahul Gandhi late on Wednesday. The duo is also learnt to have discussed allegations against the Election Commission in the conduct of elections. Shinde’s strained ties with Sena (UBT) MVA has been in turmoil after Pawar conferred the Mahadji Shinde Rashtra Gaurav Puraskar on Shinde, who walked away with the majority of legislators of the then-undivided Shiv Sena in 2022 to topple Uddhav Thackeray's government. Shinde became chief minister with support from the BJP and subsequently gained control of the Shiv Sena. Also read: MVA falling apart? Sule virtually backs Sena (UBT) move to go solo in local body polls

The Mahayuti alliance of the BJP, Shiv Sena and the Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) won the November assembly elections, dealing a body blow to the MVA, which was hoping for an encore after virtually sweeping the state in the Lok Sabha polls. Congress-AAP feud The Uddhav Thackeray-led faction of the Shiv Sena has dubbed Shinde a "traitor" and was shocked to see Pawar felicitate him with an award instituted by Pune-based NGO Sarhad. The BJP swept to power, winning 48 of the 70 assembly seats in Delhi, while AAP managed 22 in the February 5 assembly polls. The Kejriwal-led AAP has been alleging that the Congress, which drew a blank for the third consecutive elections, sabotaged its chances on at least 13 seats. Also read: Will Uddhav Thackeray and Sharad Pawar switch back to NDA?

In last year's assembly election in Maharashtra, the Mahayuti bagged 235 seats in the 288-member House while the opposition MVA managed 50.



