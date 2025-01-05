Will Uddhav Thackeray and Sharad Pawar switch back to NDA?

A political storm brews in Maharashtra as Opposition leaders, including Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena (UBT) and Sharad Pawar’s NCP faction, heap praises on senior BJP leader and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.



With speculations of an alliance shift looming, the state’s political dynamics appear to be in flux. On The Federal’s Capital Beat, host Neelu Vyas dissected these developments with political commentators Sanjay Jog and Vivek Deshpande, questioning whether this signals a realignment or mere strategic posturing.

Shiv Sena’s sudden praise for Fadnavis

The Shiv Sena’s mouthpiece, Saamana, lauded Devendra Fadnavis’ efforts to transform the Maoist-affected Gadchiroli district into a steel city, addressing him as “Devabhau.” This is a significant departure from the acerbic rhetoric often directed at the BJP by Uddhav Thackeray’s faction. Vivek Deshpande sees this as a calculated move to fend off further damage to the opposition, which has been significantly weakened since the Maharashtra elections. With only 44 seats between Shiv Sena, NCP (Sharad Pawar faction), and Congress, the opposition’s diminished strength appears to have driven this surprising display of camaraderie.

A defence mechanism or strategic shift?

Deshpande argues that the praises for Fadnavis could be a defence mechanism to safeguard the remnants of their political influence. “This is an attempt to prevent any further harm from the BJP,” he suggests, highlighting the fear of political marginalisation. However, such actions risk turning Maharashtra’s politics into a one-sided arena dominated by the BJP, with the opposition reduced to irrelevance. He also criticises the Shiv Sena’s apparent ideological inconsistency, contrasting their current stance with past opposition to major projects like Jaitapur and Aarey.

NCP’s position amid factionalism

Sanjay Jog explored the precarious position of NCP (SP). While Supriya Sule has also praised Fadnavis, Sharad Pawar’s faction remains firm in its opposition to aligning with the BJP. Jog points out that Pawar’s decision to not merge with Ajit Pawar’s BJP-aligned NCP faction reflects his commitment to his party’s principles, despite internal pressures. Yet, cracks are evident, with some legislators from Sharad Pawar’s camp reportedly open to joining Ajit Pawar to protect their economic and political interests.

Merger speculations and family politics

The discussion also touched upon the possibility of a reunion between the NCP’s two factions. While Ajit Pawar’s mother’s recent comments about family unity have fueled such rumours, both panelists agree that any merger is unlikely in the immediate future. Jog revealed that Sharad Pawar has convened a two-day meeting to address concerns within his faction and chart a clear course forward.

BJP’s calculated play

Both panelists noted the BJP’s strategic maneuvering in Maharashtra’s politics. With a brute majority and alliances with Ajit Pawar and Eknath Shinde, Fadnavis has emerged as a shrewd leader. Jog emphasised that Fadnavis is sending a message to his allies not to over-rely on the BJP, hinting at the party’s focus on consolidating its independent strength ahead of the 2029 elections.

While the Shiv Sena’s and NCP’s recent actions may appear conciliatory, both Deshpande and Jog assert that this does not necessarily indicate a formal return to the BJP-led NDA. Instead, these moves could be strategic attempts to maintain relevance and navigate a rapidly shifting political landscape. As Sharad Pawar’s upcoming meeting looms, all eyes are on Maharashtra to see how these political dynamics evolve.

(The content above has been generated using a fine-tuned AI model. To ensure accuracy, quality, and editorial integrity, we employ a Human-In-The-Loop (HITL) process. While AI assists in creating the initial draft, our experienced editorial team carefully reviews, edits, and refines the content before publication. At The Federal, we combine the efficiency of AI with the expertise of human editors to deliver reliable and insightful journalism.)