MVA falling apart? Sule virtually backs Sena (UBT) move to go solo in local body polls

Close on the heels of Shiv Sena (UBT) announcing that it will go solo in the local body elections in Maharashtra, another MVA partner, NCP (SP), seems to have come out in its support with its working president Supriya Sule saying that the parties always contested local bodies polls solo and there is nothing new in it.

“Local bodies' elections are of the party workers. If we contest these polls as per our convenience what should the cadre do; only lift mattresses of leaders,” she asked while talking to news agency PTI. However, NCP (SP) group leader in the legislative assembly, Jitendra Ahwad, differed with her on the issue.



Ahwad said they can't stop Sena (UBT) if it's keen to go alone. “If they wish to go alone, who are we to stop them? We can't take along anyone forcibly. We need to stay together after the Assembly poll defeat. I don't think that's the right decision. Poll prospects of all three MVA parties will be impacted,” he said.

‘Central leadership to decide’

Meanwhile, reacting to Raut’s announcement, a Congress leader said the party's central leadership will take a call on whether Congress will contest solo or otherwise in local body polls, the schedule of which is yet to be declared.

Congress MLA from Nagpur, Vikas Thakre, said if Shiv Sena (UBT) chooses to tread a solitary path, the Congress too is prepared to do so. Senior party leader Manikrao Thakre, however, said the party's central leadership will decide on local body polls.

In another development, Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) chief Prakash Ambedkar on Saturday alleged that the Shiv Sena (UBT) decided to break the alliance for the personal interest of Aaditya Thackeray. He levelled this allegation in a one-line tweet on social media platform X. He, however, didn’t elaborate.

Fadnavis downplays move

On the other hand, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis downplayed the Sena (UBT) announcement.



“We are not concerned whether MVA remains intact or not. My government is committed to ensuring the progress and development of Maharashtra. I am confident of people's support in all upcoming elections,” he told reporters.

The announcement by the Shiv Sena (UBT) to go solo in local body elections comes amid rumours of the party softening its criticism of BJP in recent days and Fadnavis’ “anything can happen in politics” remark.

