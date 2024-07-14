8 crore jobs created in last 3-4 years; has silenced those spreading fake narratives: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday (July 13) quoted a recent report of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to assert that eight crore new jobs have been created in the country in the last three to four years and this has “silenced” those spreading fake narratives about unemployment.

Quoting the RBI report on the employment figure, Modi said the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government continues to prioritise stability and growth and added that small and big investors have welcomed the NDA's third term with enthusiasm.

‘Fake narrative’ swipe at Opposition

During the event launching projects costing ₹29,000 crore in road, railway, and port sectors, Modi took a swipe at opposition parties for spreading misinformation on job creation, labelling them as hindrances to progress.

"This figure has silenced those spreading fake narrative on jobs," Modi said in a veiled attack on the Opposition that had made unemployment a key issue in the recent Lok Sabha polls.

"Those who spread fake narratives are enemies of investment, infrastructure development and enemies of the country's growth. Their every policy is about betraying youth and stall employment. Now they are getting exposed as people are rejecting their lies," Modi said.

In his speech, the prime minister also stressed on the need for skill development and employment and said his government is working in this direction.

He said Maharashtra has a glorious history, a capable present and the dream of a prosperous future.

It is the state that has a critical role to play in Viksit Bharat as it has power of industry, agriculture and finance sector.

Poll pitch for Maharashtra

"My aim is to make Maharashtra the world's big financial powerhouse and to make Mumbai a global fintech capital," he said.

"Our aim is to improve everyone's standard of living and make quality of life the best. This is why efforts are being made to better the connectivity of areas close to Mumbai," he added.

The ground breaking of infrastructure works come months ahead of the state assembly polls.

The upcoming infrastructure projects in and around Mumbai will boost connectivity of the city with nearby areas, which ensures better facilities as well as safety for women, Modi pointed out.

The expansion of the metro rail network in the metropolis was going on at a rapid pace, rising from just 8 kilometres ten years ago to 80 kilometres now, while work on 200 kilometres is underway, the prime minister said.

In Maharashtra, the length of national highways has trebled, he said, adding that the Goregaon-Mulund Link Road, which will act as a major east-west connector in the northern part of the city, was a fine example of balance between conserving nature and development.

The twin tunnels connecting Thane and Borivali will ensure the distance between the two areas will be covered in minutes, he said.

Key projects

The Coastal Road and Atal Setu are now complete, Modi said, and recalled efforts by some to stall the sea bridge.

“But now everyone realises how beneficial it is,” the prime minister said about the Atal Setu, the country's longest sea bridge connecting Mumbai and Navi Mumbai.

Some 20,000 vehicles use it every day and it is estimated that ₹20-25 lakh worth of fuel is saved and people take less time to reach Panvel, he pointed out.

The transformation of railways is benefitting Mumbai and Maharashtra, he said.

The redevelopment works of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and Ajni-Nagpur were happening at a rapid pace.

The new platforms at CSMT and Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (two of the main junctions of Central Railway in Mumbai), have been inaugurated and will enable the railways to run 24-coach trains, Modi said.

The Centre has also approved the ₹76,000 crore Vadhavan port in Dahanu in Palghar, which will generate 10 lakh jobs, the prime minister added.

(With inputs from agencies)