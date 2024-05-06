11-year-old Pune boy dies after cricket ball hits his genitals

An 11-year-old schoolboy in Pune, Maharashtra died after a cricket ball struck his private parts while playing with friends.

The victim Shambhu Kalidas Khandve alias Shaurya, was a Class 6 student. The tragic incident took place on May 2 at 9 pm at the Jagatguru Sports Academy Ground in Pune’s Lohegaon.

The video of the heart-wrenching incident was shared on social media. In the short clip, Shaurya is seen bowling and the ball hit by the batter strikes him on his genitals and later he collapses. Shaurya’s friends try to revive him as he lies on the ground. Later, he was rushed to a private hospital where doctors declared him “brought dead”.

A case of accidental death has been registered at Vimantal police station.

“Initial information suggests that Shaurya had gone to play cricket with friends at the Jagatguru Sports Academy Ground which has night playing facilities. Shaurya was bowling and when the batsman hit the ball, it struck Shaurya on his private parts and he collapsed to the ground due to the impact. He was rushed to a private hospital nearby where he was pronounced dead by the doctors,” a police officer at Vimantal police station was quoted as saying in Indian Express.

The police said they are investigating the case and are waiting for the post-mortem report. They will speak to the players who were playing with Shaurya, police added.