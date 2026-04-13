11, including 3 women, killed in van-truck collision in Maharashtra’s Thane

As many as 11 people, including three women, died after a head-on collision between the overcrowded van they were travelling in and a transit mixer truck on a bridge in Maharashtra's Thane district on Monday (April 13).

According to an official from the rural district police, the incident took place around 10.45 am on the newly constructed bridge over the Ulhas River near Raite village on the Kalyan-Murbad-Malshej highway.

He further stated that the van, which provides shuttle taxi services to locals, was heading to Murbad from Kalyan when it collided head-on into the transit mixer coming from the opposite direction, he said.

All van passengers killed

All 11 occupants of the van, including the driver, were killed, Murbad Tehsildar Abhijit Deshmukh said.

The deceased include eight men and three women, he said.

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"The impact was so severe that the vehicle was completely mangled, and the occupants were crushed inside. The bodies have been shifted to the Goveli primary health centre for post-mortem," Deshmukh said.

Government response

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis described the "horrific accident" as extremely tragic. The government is in touch with the local administration on the matter, he said.

State Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik described the tragedy as "very painful".

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He noted that the van, which has an authorised capacity of six, was carrying 11 passengers.

"The transport department has been taking action against illegal transport, but citizens must also act responsibly. I urge everyone to avoid travelling in over-capacity vehicles and prioritise safety," Sarnaik said in a statement.

Locals flag road and service issues

According to locals, one side of the road was closed due to ongoing work on the highway, and vehicular movement was restricted to one lane.

They also said that the van taxi services operate illegally in the area, charging between Rs 70 and Rs 100 per seat for one-way trips, often plying double the legal limit of passengers.

Probe and aftermath

The police have registered a case and are investigating the cause of the collision. Videos of the ghastly wreckage have since gone viral on social media.

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Deputy Chief Minister and Thane Guardian Minister Eknath Shinde condoled the deaths and said that a thorough probe will be conducted into the accident.

(With agency inputs)