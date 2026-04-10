At least 10 dead, several missing after tourist boat capsizes in Yamuna river in UP

At least 10 people have died, and several others went missing when a boat carrying tourists capsized in the Yamuna River in Vrindavan on Friday (April 10) afternoon.

Officials confirm casualties

The fatalities were confirmed by DIG Agra Range Shailesh Pandey, reported the Hindustan Times. Speaking to reporters, District Magistrate Chandra Prakash Singh stated that all the tourists onboard were from Punjab.

"Today, a very unfortunate accident occurred at around 2:45 PM here in the Yamuna River. Around 30 people from Ludhiana had come and were boating in two boats on the river. The incident took place near Kesi Ghat, where one of the boats sank. So far, six bodies have been recovered, while around 16–17 people have been rescued alive..." " the DM said as quoted by IANS.

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He further stated that a team of NDRF has left Ghaziabad and is expected to arrive in Vrindavan shortly.

The boat was said to be carrying over two dozen tourists. Rescue operations are underway with teams of State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), and around 50 local divers.

Rescue operations underway

A local diver, identified as Gulab, said about 15 people have been pulled out so far, officials said.

Eyewitnesses told the media that the boat began to sway midstream violently due to gusty winds, its speed increased, and it collided with a pontoon bridge, causing it to overturn.

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Police and local administration are jointly conducting the rescue operation, with divers searching the deeper sections of the river for missing persons. Senior officials, including the district magistrate and superintendent of police, have reached the spot to monitor the situation.

CM expresses grief, orders action

Expressing grief over the incident, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that officials have been instructed to rush to the spot to conduct a search and rescue operation.

“The loss of lives in the boat capsizing accident in Mathura district is extremely tragic and heart-rending. My condolences are with the bereaved families,” stated the Chief Minister in a post on X.

“Instructions have been issued to the concerned officials to immediately reach the site, conduct rescue and relief operations, and ensure proper treatment for the injured,” he added.