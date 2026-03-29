Multiple injured as car rams pedestrians in Derby, suspect arrested

UK police arrested a suspect in his 30s on Saturday night after he rammed his car into multiple pedestrians in Derby city.

According to the police, the accident involving a black Suzuki Swift struck people on the road near Friar Gate around 9.30 pm (local time) on Saturday. Many were severely injured and were being treated at the scene by ambulance crew before being taken to the hospital.

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The police took the driver into custody and investigation is underway. “Our investigation is in its early stages, but we want to hear from anyone who saw a black Suzuki Swift being driven in Derby around the time of the incident,” Derbyshire Police said in a statement.

Officials also urged the public to report the incident by calling 1131 and share any relevant information.

Eyewitness account

Eyewitnesses described horrific scenes after the incident, with many injured lying on the pavement. “It was utterly horrific. People were lying on the pavement, covered in blood, and on the road,” they said.

"We were walking down the street when it happened. There was screaming and yelling. It was horrendous. It's sickening. People were being treated all over the pavement and the road. God knows how that has happened," an eyewitness said.

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Friar Gate has been closed from the junction with Curzon Street and Cheapside up to Ford Street. The road is usually one of the busiest streets in Derby city. “Although we know this will be alarming, we would like to reassure people that we do not believe there is an ongoing risk to the public,” the police said, adding that more updates will follow.

MP expresses shock

Labour MP for Derby North, Catherine Atkinson, expressed shock over the incident and said she was grateful for the response from the emergency services.

“I am deeply shocked by reports that people have been injured in a serious incident in Derby city centre this evening. My thoughts are with those injured, and I'm grateful to our emergency services. Please follow police advice and avoid the area. Anyone who has information should contact them as soon as possible,” Atkinson said in a social media post.