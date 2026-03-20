Migrant exodus begins in Surat as West Asia conflict chokes fuel supply

The ongoing crisis in West Asia has left a serious impact on the migrant workers in Surat, Gujarat, as a severe shortage of gas has disrupted both household cooking and factory operations, leaving them with little option but to return to their natives. The repercussions could be adverse for the city, which is known to be a booming industrial hub, if the exodus continues.

Also read: How India’s unorganised workforce has been impacted by the war in Iran

The shortage, caused by the geopolitical conflict which has shaken the global supply chain, particularly with Iran's blockading of the Strait of Hormuz, has slowed or halted LPG supplies in Gujarat, putting daily life and work in the state's textile and manufacturing sectors in peril.

Returning to their villages from their places of occupation also makes the workers' future uncertain. They have also made the decision to retreat since no help has allegedly come for them from any quarter.

No gas for days, say workers

Many migrant labourers in Surat said they have been without gas for days and can no longer afford to stay in the city.

One of them, identified as Sachin, said they decided to move to their village since they have not received gas over the last few days. He said even their companies were shutting down, which has put them in financial hardship. Alleging that no help came for them from any quarter, Sachin said they would return only after the gas supply became normal.

Also read: Why cooking gas shortage hits Kerala harder than anywhere else

Another worker, Seema Devi, echoed his words, saying they too were returning to their natives since there has been no supply of gas for the last fortnight. Citing their drained financial means, she said she was returning home with her daughter.

Officials also confirmed that a reduced supply of industrial and commercial gas has forced many businesses into temporary shutdowns, compounding both job and income losses.

Industry impact

Surat’s textile and industrial units, which depend heavily on migrant labourers, have been hit hard by the crisis. Production has been impacted as gas-dependent processes have slowed down drastically, raising concerns about broader economic effects in the state.

Also read: LPG crunch: Centre links higher commercial supply to faster PNG rollout by states

The disruption of the supply of LNG (Liquefied Natural Gas), a large share of which comes from West Asia, due to the war has also hurt Surat's industrial sector.



Uncertainty ahead

Local agencies are struggling to balance rising demand with limited supply, prioritising essential services and domestic use where possible.

For now, migrant workers say they will return once supplies stabilise — but with no clear timeline, many face difficult decisions about their future in Surat.

(The content above has been transcribed from video using a fine-tuned AI model. To ensure accuracy, quality, and editorial integrity, we employ a Human-In-The-Loop (HITL) process. While AI assists in creating the initial draft, our experienced editorial team carefully reviews, edits, and refines the content before publication. At The Federal, we combine the efficiency of AI with the expertise of human editors to deliver reliable and insightful journalism.)