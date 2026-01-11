PM Modi slams alleged attempts to hide Somnath history, hails Sardar Patel

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (January 11) made strong claims about the history of the Somnath Temple in Gujarat while delivering an address on the occasion of Somnath Swabhiman Parv, a three-day event which kicked off on Thursday (January 8) to remember those Indians who sacrificed their lives while defending the temple over several years. One of the aims of the Parv is to inspire the cultural consciousness of future generations.

It also saw Modi take part in a Shaurya Yatra to honour the lives that were lost while protecting the temple.

One thousand years since first attack on Somnath

The prime minister, who was speaking on the concluding day of the event, said it marked 1,000 years since the first attack on the temple and that the temple’s journey through this time stood as a celebration of India’s existence and self-pride.

“Even after a thousand years, the flag still flies atop the Somnath Temple; it reminds the world of India’s strength and spirit,” he said.

The first recorded attack on Somnath took place in January 1026 by Mahmud of Ghazni, who came up with more subsequent attacks. Modi used the occasion to slam historians and politicians who allegedly tried to conceal the history of invasions, projecting religious fanaticism as mere plunder, and published materials that did not speak the truth.

Temple was not attacked just for loot: PM

According to the PM, the temple in his home state was not attacked only for looting. He said that had that been the aim, it would have stopped after the first major plunder that took place a thousand years ago. He said the sacred idols of Lord Somnath were destroyed, and the temple’s structure was not spared either. He said that while people were told that the temple was targeted only for looting, the actual history of hatred, oppression and terror was intentionally hidden.

Modi salutes Sardar Patel for restoring Somnath despite hurdles

The PM then took an indirect dig at the Opposition Congress, particularly the leadership of Jawaharlal Nehru, the country’s first prime minister. He said after Independence, when Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the first home minister, sought to rebuild Somnath, attempts were made to stop him. Objections were also raised against Rajendra Prasad, the first president, when he visited the temple in 1951.

Saluting Patel on his contributions towards the revival of Somnath, Modi later wrote in a post on X, “If the country had not had a great luminary like Sardar Patel, we would not be able to see the Somnath Temple today in this form. During his visit here amid Diwali in 1947, he was so deeply moved that he resolved to reconstruct a magnificent temple. When the temple gates opened to devotees in May 1951, Sardar Sahib might not have been among us, but his indomitable willpower and foresight were clearly evident in this divine temple complex.”

Sardar Patel passed away in December 1950. The temple was opened for the devotees in the presence of Prasad.

PM urges national unity and vigilance

The PM then slammed forces that had allegedly opposed the reconstruction of the Somnath Temple, saying they are still active. Claiming that conspiracies against the country are carried out through other malicious means instead of swords today, he urged vigilance, strength, unity, and defeating every force that seeks to divide the nation.

“Those involved in appeasement knelt before such people with extremist mindset, those forces are still present between us who tried to obstruct the rebuilding of the Somnath temple. We need to remain alert, united and powerful to defeat such forces,” the PM said.

'Somnath tale is the story of India'

“Somnath's tale is the story of India; foreign invaders tried to destroy India many times, like this temple. The invaders thought that they had won by destroying the temple, but after 1,000 years, the flag of Somnath is still flying high,” he added.

This struggle of 1,000 years has no parallel in world history, he noted.

Modi also praised the show that took place on Saturday evening, when a thousand drones, besides a thousand students from Vedic Gurukuls, presented Somnath’s thousand-year saga. Sunday’s Shaurya Yatra saw 108 horses escorting Modi’s convoy as he proceeded towards the temple.

PM rethinks the atmosphere at Somnath 1,000 years ago

The PM said as he spoke at Somnath on Sunday, he repeatedly thought about how the atmosphere must have been exactly a thousand years ago at the same place where a major audience was seated. He also recalled kings and rulers in the past who tried to protect and restore Somnath despite repeated attacks.

The PM concluded his speech by remarking that Somnath’s thousand-year journey gives a key lesson to humanity -- calling for a pledge to move towards development and the future while staying connected to the past and heritage.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel was also present on the occasion that saw a huge turnout, besides other dignitaries.

