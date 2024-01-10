Modi is world leader, India’s most successful prime minister: Ambani

Reliance Industries’ chairman Mukesh Ambani on Wednesday described Narendra Modi as India’s most successful prime minister and the greatest global leader now.

"Our beloved leader who has emerged as the greatest global leader of our times. He is Narendrabhai Modi, the most successful prime minister in India's history," Ambani told the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit in Gandhinagar in his address. Modi was seated on the same dais at VGSS as Ambani praised the PM.

Globally admired

Ambani said that when Modi speaks, the whole world listens and applauds. "My friends abroad ask me: What is the meaning of the slogan that millions of Indians chant: ‘Modi hai to Mumkin hai’?

“I tell them: ‘It means, India's prime minister makes the impossible possible with his vision, determination and execution. They agree, and they also say: 'Modi hai to mumkin hai!"

Reliance's investments

Even as Ambani went all out to praise Modi, at the same time, he flaunted his group Reliance Industries' Gujarati heritage and its over US$ 150 billion (₹12 lakh crore) investments across India in the last decade.

He also called the Gujarat Global Summit – conceived when Modi was chief minister of the state two decades back – as "the most prestigious investor summit in the world".

Gujarat roots

Flaunting his Gujarati roots, Ambani said: "I am a proud Gujarati" and "Reliance was, is, and will always remain a Gujarati company."

"When foreigners think of New India, they think of New Gujarat. How did this transformation happen? Because of one leader. Most respected Shri Narendrabhai Modiji." He couldn't stop praising Modi as he added, the coming generations will "indeed be thankful to prime minister Modi for being both a nationalist and an internationalist".

Indian economy

Further, Ambani referring to Modi said, "You have laid a solid foundation for 'Vikasit Bharat' – India as a fully developed nation in Amrit Kaal. No power on earth can stop India from becoming a US$ 35 trillion economy by 2047 (from under US$ 3 trillion now).

“And as I see Gujarat alone will become a US$ 3-trillion economy," he said, adding that Modi was now working to make India the world's growth engine.

Modi era

The story of Modi's journey from Gujarat to the global stage in just two decades is nothing short of a modern epic, he said.

"The Modi era will take India to new summits of prosperity, progress and glory," Ambani added.

Ambani said his oil-to-telecom conglomerate invested over US$ 150 billion in creating world-class assets and capacities across India in the last 10 years. Of this, over a third has been invested in Gujarat, he pointed out.

Five commitments

Ambani utilised the opportunity to make five commitments to the people of Gujarat.

He said Reliance will transform Gujarat into a global leader in green growth. And, he added that thanks to Reliance Jio, Gujarat was now fully 5G enabled.

Olympics in India

Reliance's Retail will bring quality products to consumers and empower lakhs of farmers and small merchants. It will also make Gujarat a pioneer in new materials and the circular economy.

Finally, Reliance Foundation will support India's bid for the 2036 Olympics by undertaking activities that will nurture the champions of tomorrow in various Olympics sports.