Gujarat school gets clean chit in I-Day burqa play row, probe finds 'no malicious intent'

The District Education Officer (DEO) has reportedly given a clean chit to Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Prathmik Shala No 51 in Bhavnagar’s Kumbharwada area, Gujarat, saying there was "no malicious intent" behind a play staged at the school on Independence Day in which burqa-clad girls were portrayed as terrorists.

Also Read: Row breaks out at Gujarat school after burqa-clad students shown as terrorists in play

Cultural programme triggers row

According to a report in The Indian Express, the decision was based on a factual report submitted by the Municipal School Board’s Administrative Officer, which stated the act was “completely unintentional” and carried “no malicious intent to hurt religious sentiments or disturb communal harmony".

According to the report by Administrative Officer Munjal Badmaliya, the play was conceptualised by students after watching a similar video on YouTube.

The choice of costumes, including burqas, was made independently by the students. Statements from teachers and parents supported this account.

The inquiry followed a complaint by a local group Bandharan Bachav Samiti Bhavnagar which objected to the depiction of burqa-clad girls as "terrorists" during the Independence Day cultural programme.

In response, DEO Hitendrasinh D Padheriya sought a factual report from the school authorities.

'No malicious intent'

In a report submitted to the DEO on August 25, Badmaliya stated, “The cultural programme ‘Operation Sindoor’ performed on August 15, 2025, at school No. 51 was not presented with any intent to offend religious sentiments or affect communal harmony. However, the matter is being treated seriously, and staff have been instructed to avoid programmes in future that may inadvertently cause offence.”

Badmaliya also told The Indian Express that students themselves chose to wear burqas after seeing the YouTube reference. He clarified that no one compelled them, and Muslim teachers and parents confirmed there was no discrimination at the school.

“The school has both male and female Muslim teachers, and their statements, along with feedback from parents, affirm that no bias exists. Muslim students also wear burqas on Fridays without restriction,” he said.

Also Read: Ahmedabad teen dies after ‘being stabbed’ by junior; mob ransacks school

School issues apology

The all-girls school, with more than 600 students, drew attention after videos of the performance surfaced on social media.

Teacher Vinodbhai Ladhwa noted that Class VII students prepared the play within two days, basing it on YouTube material. “Since army uniforms were unavailable, alternatives were arranged at the school level,” the report mentioned.

The school also issued a written apology.

“We had no intention of offending any religion or community. Our sole aim was to highlight the success of Operation Sindoor. If sentiments were hurt, we seek forgiveness and assure caution in the future,” the school said.

Teacher Darshanaben Gohil confirmed that the attire was not discussed with students beforehand.

Also Read: Rajkot's ‘temple duty’ order for teachers raises eyebrows amid acute staff crunch

Operation Sindoor

Principal Rajendra Kumar Dave explained that the programme was organised in line with the District Collector’s appeal to celebrate Operation Sindoor, which included competitions like postcard writing, rangoli, and painting.

He approved the proposal by teacher Ladhwa to stage the drama. The principal also pointed out that previous school events had never offended religious sentiments, and several teachers and parents submitted statements affirming the absence of discrimination.

DEO Padheriya, speaking to The Indian Express, added, “Muslim teachers at the school were involved in preparations for the cultural event. The report establishes there was no motive beyond celebrating Operation Sindoor.”