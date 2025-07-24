Rajkot's ‘temple duty’ order for teachers raises eyebrows amid acute staff crunch

At a time when Gujarat is grappling with an acute shortage of teachers, a recent order by the Rajkot district administration, asking 30 primary school teachers in Jasdan taluka to dispense their services at the Ghela Somnath temple during the Shravan month, has invited widespread criticism.

While the order was scrapped by the state Education Department after the teaching community protested against it, it has raised concerns over the ruling BJP government’s priority on religion over education and the respect it accords to teachers.

What the notification said

In the now-scrapped notification, the office of the deputy collector and sub-divisional magistrate asked the selected teachers from 10 local schools in Jasdan taluka, to “work at the temple” for a month and help in the conduct of cultural events, and religious discourses and look after the food arrangements of devotees and “VVIP” guests.

“The holy month of Shravan begins from July 24. During this period that lasts a month, the Gela Somnath temple organises Shravan Mela (fair) each year that receives heavy footfall. There are various events during the fair including cultural programme, lok dayra (folk music), shiv katha and taking care of the visitors and food arrangement for the large number of devotees and special guests,” the notification said.

The teachers were asked to leave their duties no later than 7 in the evening.

“To carry this out smoothly, we order below listed names to work at the temple for this month. Teachers are expected to be at the temple till seven in the evening for the duty. The Taluka Primary Education Officer has also been mandatorily asked to be present at the venue continuously for 30 days,” the order said.

Teachers can’t be put on temple duty: Minister

The Ghela Somnath temple organises the month-long religious fair that begins in July every year. But this is the first time that the government teachers have been ordered to work at the event at the behest of the district administration.