Ahmedabad teen dies after ‘being stabbed’ by junior; mob ransacks school
A Class 9 student allegedly killed a Class 10 student after a quarrel, prompting a mob of parents and ABVP workers to vandalise the school
A Class-9 student at an Ahmedabad school allegedly stabbed a senior boy studying in Class 10, eventually causing his death, which prompted a mob to ransack the campus and thrash the staff on Wednesday (August 20).
The 15-year-old student who died reportedly belonged to the Sindhi community, while the accused juvenile belongs to a minority community, sparking huge protests from Hindu right-wing groups. The accused minor has been detained.
A quarrel spins out of control
It’s not known exactly what led to the altercation between the students but reports say that when school gave over for the day on Tuesday afternoon, the victim was accosted by the accused as he left the Seventh-Day Adventist Higher Secondary School building in Ahmedabad’s Khokhra.
Just outside the building, the accused boy and other juniors from Class 9 allegedly surrounded him, and picked a fight. It started as a verbal altercation, which soon turned into fisticuffs. Suddenly, the accused boy allegedly whipped out a knife, stabbed the senior boy, and fled.
Parents, ABVP on the rampage
CCTV footage reportedly shows the boy walking back into the school with his hand on his abdomen, trying to stem the blood flow from the wound. He was rushed to a private hospital in Maninagar, but he died of his injuries at night.
The accused boy reportedly hid behind the school building but the security guard spotted him and informed the school administration and the police. An FIR was registered and the accused was detained under the Juvenile Act.
Once news spread, a huge mob, comprising angry parents and Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) workers, gathered outside the Seventh Day Adventist School premises on Wednesday, vandalised school property, and thrashed the staff.
Assurances from education minister
Gujarat Education Minister Praful Pansheriya appealed to the people to maintain peace. Confirming the incident, he said in a video message, “A Class 9 student murdered a Class 10 student at Seventh Day School in Ahmedabad, which is an unfortunate incident and a red signal for a civilised society.”
He added that the police were conducting a probe. The cops have obtained the CCTV footage and recorded statements of other students present at the time of the incident.
Panseriya also expressed condolences to the deceased boy’s family. He assured the people that justice would be served and suggested conducting a survey on rising crimes among children, blaming social media and crime games for it.
A heavy police force has been deployed at the school, where clashes were reported between them and the protesters. Parents and Hindu groups have lodged complaints against the principal and management, too, holding them accountable for the incident.