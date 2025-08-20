Ahmedabad teen dies after ‘being stabbed’ by junior; mob ransacks school

A Class-9 student at an Ahmedabad school allegedly stabbed a senior boy studying in Class 10, eventually causing his death, which prompted a mob to ransack the campus and thrash the staff on Wednesday (August 20).

The 15-year-old student who died reportedly belonged to the Sindhi community, while the accused juvenile belongs to a minority community, sparking huge protests from Hindu right-wing groups. The accused minor has been detained.

A quarrel spins out of control

It’s not known exactly what led to the altercation between the students but reports say that when school gave over for the day on Tuesday afternoon, the victim was accosted by the accused as he left the Seventh-Day Adventist Higher Secondary School building in Ahmedabad’s Khokhra.

Just outside the building, the accused boy and other juniors from Class 9 allegedly surrounded him, and picked a fight. It started as a verbal altercation, which soon turned into fisticuffs. Suddenly, the accused boy allegedly whipped out a knife, stabbed the senior boy, and fled.

Parents, ABVP on the rampage

CCTV footage reportedly shows the boy walking back into the school with his hand on his abdomen, trying to stem the blood flow from the wound. He was rushed to a private hospital in Maninagar, but he died of his injuries at night.