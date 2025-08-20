Gujarat High Court receives bomb threat, third in two months

The Gujarat High Court on Wednesday (August 20) received a bomb threat through mail.

The bomb disposal squad has reached the spot, and an investigation is going on. This is the third such mail received in the last two months.

Meanwhile, the Punjab and Haryana High Court also received a bomb threat email during the day, prompting the Chandigarh Police to conduct a search operation, officials said, reported PTI.

Nothing suspicious was found in the search, they said. The police deployed a bomb disposal squad, an anti-sabotage team and sniffer dogs after it received information about the threat.

Hoax bomb threat

Earlier on June 9, the Gujarat High Court received a hoax bomb threat via email, prompting extensive security measures before authorities declared the premises safe. An unidentified sender emailed the court's official address at approximately 11:45 am, warning that an improvised explosive device (IED) blast would occur in one of the high court buildings. The threatening message specifically targeted the court complex located onthe Sarkhej-Gandhi Highway in Ahmedabad.

Also Read: Punjab and Haryana HC gets bomb threat email, nothing suspicious found

Security tightened

Upon receiving the threat, local police immediately mobilised comprehensive security operations. Six specialised Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad teams were deployed to conduct anti-sabotage operations throughout the court premises. Authorities conducted thorough inspections covering all court buildings, judicial chambers, and surrounding areas. The security sweep extended to examining both parked vehicles and incoming cars to ensure no explosive devices were present anywhere on the premises.

Also Read: 50 Delhi schools receive bomb threats, police launch search operation

June 24 incident

The High Court on June 24 received another bomb threat via email, prompting comprehensive security operations across the state's judicial system. At 7:55 am, an email from renee_joshilda@hotmail.com claimed three RDX-based IEDs were planted inside the court complex, targeting a VIP. The message alleged similar explosives were placed in court premises statewide, triggering immediate security protocols at the CPC and Registrar General's office.

Also Read: Bengaluru schools receive bomb threats, trigger panic

While bomb squads and police teams conducted thorough searches, no suspicious objects were discovered. Instructions were issued for comprehensive checks across all district courts statewide. The timing raised suspicions about possible links to Rene Josilda, arrested in Chennai by Ahmedabad's Cyber Crime Branch just one day earlier, reported IANS. Josilda allegedly sent threatening emails to educational institutions, hospitals, and stadiums across 11 states, including Gujarat.