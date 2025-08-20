    • The Federal
    Punjab and Haryana HC gets bomb threat email
    The police deployed a bomb disposal squad, an anti-sabotage team and sniffer dogs after it received information about the threat

    Punjab and Haryana HC gets bomb threat email, nothing suspicious found

    Chandigarh Police conducted a thorough search operation with a bomb disposal squad and sniffer dogs but found nothing suspicious

    20 Aug 2025 4:27 PM IST  (Updated:2025-08-20 10:57:45)

    Chandigarh, Aug 20 (PTI) The Punjab and Haryana High Court received a bomb threat email on Wednesday, prompting the Chandigarh Police to conduct a search operation, officials said.

    Nothing suspicious was found in the search, they said.

    The police deployed a bomb disposal squad, an anti-sabotage team and sniffer dogs after it received information about the threat.

    "An email was received by the registrar of the high court, after which the police were informed. The search was conducted by the bomb disposal team and anti-sabotage team. Nothing suspicious was found," said Chandigarh Police, Sub-Divisional Police Officer (Central), Udaypal Singh.

    A similar bomb threat was received in May but nothing suspicious was found then as well. PTI

