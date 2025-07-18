Bengaluru schools receive bomb threats, trigger panic

At least 40 private schools across Bengaluru reportedly received threatening emails warning of planted bombs on Friday (July 18), causing widespread panic among students and their parents.

The bomb threats prompted a large-scale police response across the city.

Anonymous threats

Schools in several localities, including Rajarajeshwari Nagar and Kengeri, were among those targeted by the anonymous threats.

In response, Bengaluru City Police dispatched multiple teams to the affected schools shortly after the alerts were received.

Bomb disposal squads were also deployed to conduct comprehensive checks across school premises to ensure the safety of students and staff.

Investigation underway

The threat email, titled “BOMBS INSIDE THE SCHOOL,” was allegedly sent from the email id roadkill333@atomicmail.io to multiple institutions.

The sender reportedly claimed that several explosive devices containing trinitrotoluene (TNT) had been placed inside classrooms.

According to India Today, the email read: "The explosives are skillfully hidden, in black plastic bags. I will erase every last one of you from this world. Not a single soul will survive. I will gladly laugh when I watch the news, only to see parents arrive at the school and be greeted by the cold, dismembered bodies of their children."

Authorities have launched a full investigation and are working diligently to trace the origin of the email.

Bomb threat in Delhi

Similarly, more than 20 schools in Delhi reportedly received bomb threats on Friday.

Schools reported receiving threatening emails warning of explosives on their premises.

Authorities were immediately alerted, and teams from the Delhi Police, Bomb Disposal Squad, and Fire Department rushed to the scenes.

Delhi Police and multiple authorities have reportedly launched search and evacuation operations.