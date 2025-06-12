What Is a black box, and why it holds key to Ahmedabad air crash probe
As investigations begin into the crash of Air India flight AI 171 shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad’s Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport (SVPIA), aviation experts say that retrieving and analysing the aircraft’s black box will be critical to understanding what went wrong.
Despite the name, a black box is neither black nor a single device.
It comprises two key components: the Cockpit Voice Recorder (CVR) and the Flight Data Recorder (FDR).
Both are designed to survive extreme conditions - high-impact crashes, fires, and deep-sea submersion - making them essential tools in aviation accident investigations.
Flight Data Recorder
The Flight Data Recorder collects hundreds of parameters related to the aircraft’s performance - altitude, speed, engine thrust, flap settings, and more - captured multiple times per second.
This provides investigators with a digital reconstruction of the flight, right up to the moment of the crash.
Cockpit Voice Recorder
The Cockpit Voice Recorder, meanwhile, captures audio from the cockpit, including conversations between pilots, alarms, and background engine noise.
This helps officials assess the human factors involved, such as decision-making under stress or any signs of miscommunication or confusion.
Both recorders are typically located in the tail section of the aircraft, where they are more likely to survive a crash.
Recovering the devices
In the case of AI 171, once emergency crews secure the crash site, specialised teams from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and possibly international agencies will begin the process of recovering these devices.
Once retrieved, the black box will be sent to a specialised laboratory - often in Delhi or abroad - for analysis. Decoding the data can take days or even weeks, but it often provides conclusive evidence about the sequence of events leading up to a crash.
Most reliable witness
In past incidents, black box data has revealed causes ranging from technical failures and human error to bird strikes and weather anomalies. For AI 171, which crashed just minutes after takeoff, the recordings could clarify whether the aircraft suffered a mechanical malfunction, pilot distress, or external interference.
As the investigation into the Ahmedabad crash unfolds, all eyes will be on the black box - seen by many as aviation’s most reliable witness in the search for answers.