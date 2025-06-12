What Is a black box, and why it holds key to Ahmedabad air crash probe

As investigations begin into the crash of Air India flight AI 171 shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad’s Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport (SVPIA), aviation experts say that retrieving and analysing the aircraft’s black box will be critical to understanding what went wrong. Despite the name, a black box is neither black nor a single device. It comprises two key components: the Cockpit Voice Recorder (CVR) and the Flight Data Recorder (FDR). Both are designed to survive extreme conditions - high-impact crashes, fires, and deep-sea submersion - making them essential tools in aviation accident investigations. Flight Data Recorder The Flight Data Recorder collects hundreds of parameters related to the aircraft’s performance - altitude, speed, engine thrust, flap settings, and more - captured multiple times per second.





This provides investigators with a digital reconstruction of the flight, right up to the moment of the crash.